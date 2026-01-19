Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, protested the omission of Vice-President Kashim Shettima’s picture from an APC banner at a party event in Maiduguri

Lawan noted the exclusion was unfair, especially as the event is in Shettima’s hometown, recalling a similar incident in Gombe last year that triggered unrest

Governors and stakeholders are attending the North East zonal public hearing for the proposed amendment of the APC Constitution

Maiduguri, Borno - The Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, has protested the exclusion of Vice-President Kashim Shettima’s image from a banner showcasing party leaders at a major APC event in Maiduguri.

As reported by Daily Trust, the banner displayed pictures of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, five North-East APC governors, and the party’s National Legal Adviser, but left out the vice president, who hails from Borno State.

Borno state speaker protests as VP's picture missing at party event in Borno. Photo credit: @ShettimaKSM

Speaking at the event, Lawan described the omission as unfair, especially since the gathering is taking place in Shettima’s hometown.

He drew parallels with a similar incident in Gombe last year that led to a fracas during an APC meeting.

“This is what created the fracas in Gombe, and it’s repeating itself here in Borno. I don’t know the motive of the organisers, but it’s not right,” Lawan said.

He further questioned the organisers:

“How can the organisers exclude the picture of a sitting vice president, who is from Borno and the North East zone?”

The audience echoed the speaker’s complaint with loud applause, signalling their agreement.

Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, has protested the exclusion of Vice-President Kashim Shettima’s picture on the banner. Photo: Hamisu Kabir Matazu

The event in Maiduguri is the North East zonal public hearing for the proposed amendment of the APC Constitution, attended by governors and other key party stakeholders.

