2027 Election: Intrigues as VP Shettima’s Photo is Absent at APC Event in Borno, Speaker Reacts
- Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, protested the omission of Vice-President Kashim Shettima’s picture from an APC banner at a party event in Maiduguri
- Lawan noted the exclusion was unfair, especially as the event is in Shettima’s hometown, recalling a similar incident in Gombe last year that triggered unrest
- Governors and stakeholders are attending the North East zonal public hearing for the proposed amendment of the APC Constitution
Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.
Maiduguri, Borno - The Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, has protested the exclusion of Vice-President Kashim Shettima’s image from a banner showcasing party leaders at a major APC event in Maiduguri.
As reported by Daily Trust, the banner displayed pictures of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, five North-East APC governors, and the party’s National Legal Adviser, but left out the vice president, who hails from Borno State.
Speaking at the event, Lawan described the omission as unfair, especially since the gathering is taking place in Shettima’s hometown.
He drew parallels with a similar incident in Gombe last year that led to a fracas during an APC meeting.
“This is what created the fracas in Gombe, and it’s repeating itself here in Borno. I don’t know the motive of the organisers, but it’s not right,” Lawan said.
He further questioned the organisers:
“How can the organisers exclude the picture of a sitting vice president, who is from Borno and the North East zone?”
The audience echoed the speaker’s complaint with loud applause, signalling their agreement.
The event in Maiduguri is the North East zonal public hearing for the proposed amendment of the APC Constitution, attended by governors and other key party stakeholders.
Tinubu may drop Shettima? - APC chieftain reacts
Legit.ng earlier reported that Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed, a chieftain of the APC, said the ruling party has no plans to replace Vice-President Kashim Shettima on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election ticket.
The former member of the APC board of trustees (BoTs) spoke when he featured in a video interview monitored by Legit.ng.
Over the past few days, the APC has been in mild turmoil over the fear that Shettima may not return as President Tinubu’s running mate for the 2027 election.
'No rift between Tinubu, Shettima'
In the same interview, Ahmed dismissed the allegation of a rift between President Tinubu and Shettima.
Ahmed expressed confidence that there was no discussion about substituting the vice president in 2027, nor was there any discussion of blocking the vice president at the presidential villa.
The APC chieftain posited that the rumours were being spread by ignorant people.
Shettima denies endorsing Fubara
Legit.ng earlier reported that Vice-President Kashim Shettima denied endorsing Governor Fubara as APC leader in viral misinformation.
Political tension escalated in Rivers state following Governor Fubara's defection to the APC.
Shettima's comments were misrepresented, unrelated to Rivers' leadership tussle and made before Fubara's move to the APC.
Source: Legit.ng
Muslim Muhammad Yusuf (Current affairs and politics editor) Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is the 2025 winner for the Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting (WSAIR); 1st Runner-up, CJID's Best in Community Reporting Award (2025). He is an Investigative Journalist and Fact-Checker with over 8 years of experience. He is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. Muslim investigated stories around human rights, accountability and social issues. He has years of broadcasting skills and Fellow at Thompson Reuters Foundation (TRF), CJID, HumAngle and Daily Trust Foundation. Email: muslim.yusuf@corp.legit.ng