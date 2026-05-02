A young lady gave important advice to Portable after he challenged Anthony Joshua to a boxing match.

Portable had aid in a video that he would beat the heavyweight champion and gave a big condition

As his video went viral online, the lady took to the comment section of the video to advise the singer

Just moments after Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, sent a message to Anthony Joshua stating that he is ready to beat him and gave a condition for their fight, a lady has issued advice to the singer.

In a viral video, Portable could be seen confidently boasting that he is ready to fight British professional boxer Anthony Joshua.

Nigerian lady gives advice after Portable vows to beat Anthony Joshua. Photo Source: Tiktok/daznboxing/Duks baby, Instagram/Anthonyjoshua

Source: TikTok

Lady warns as Portable challenges Anthony Joshua

However, he gave a condition in the viral video while passing his message across.

As the video trends online, a young woman, @oluwadamilolanitemi, took to the comments section of the TikTok video to issue advice to Portable.

In the TikTok video, Portable had told Anthony Joshua:

“Anthony Joshua, 1 billion. Can you put body, you go collect. I then give me 1 billion, I’m ready to cast you down. I’m the face of Nigeria boxing, nobody can collect the belt from me.”

After listening to his remark, the woman took to the comments section of the post to advise the singer against fighting Anthony Joshua.

Lady reacts as Portable challenges Anthony Joshua to boxing fight. Photo Source: Tiktok/daznboxing/Duks baby

Source: TikTok

@Duks baby wrote:

“Anthony Joshua, ke… better maintain your champion.”

Besides the lady, several other individuals also took to the comment section of the post made by @daznboxing to share their thoughts.

Recations as Portable challenges Anthony Joshua

Jahswill wrote:

"Omo you don day go too far o my hand no day o."

Cornexdesign added:

"Wetin dey pain me be say Una no dey advise this guy."

CALL📞 ME😎SHIGO COIN added:

"Juju Dey make you feel like Merlin."

Nonchalant noted:

"No way you guys post potable, he’s just a comedian."

OTSE M.Y said:

"i trust Anthony Joshua one bloooo."

βℓąɨƶ€ ďȼ shared:

"You think say your charm go work against Joshua."

Bloxio added:

"Anthony Joshua If you see this don't mind him he's only expressing is foolishness."

Daddy’s Gurl wrote:

"I now understand that part of Adekunle songs that says Ariwo ko ni music ohhh e nu Oshey Oshey."

Ajeigbesammy noted:

"Na now I know say portable na entertainer, like the best content creator very talented in entertainment."

TheJosgamstudio_backup said:

"They are not in the same weight category, so not possible."

BELOVED.O1 added:

"Abeg what time is the match and where can we watch it....this fight is over hyped."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that skit maker Carter Efe defeated singer Portable in a celebrity boxing match held in Lagos.

The judges all agreed that Carter Efe won the fight after three rounds, giving him a clear victory. He also received a big cash prize for winning the match.

Portable loses boxing match to Carter Efe

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Nigerian singer Portable has accused the organisers of the Chaos in the Ring boxing event of cheating after he lost his celebrity boxing match to skit maker Carter Efe.

The fight, which took place in Lagos, saw Carter Efe declared the winner. However, Portable later went online to express anger, claiming that many of the punches he landed were not counted and that the fight was not fairly judged.

Source: Legit.ng