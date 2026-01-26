Former Speaker of the House of Representatives , Yakubu Dogara , has reacted to speculations linking him to a possible vice-presidential slot with President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections

The former Speaker said leadership and nation-building are not reserved for perfect individuals, stressing that he is not without flaws

Dogara noted that his experience as Speaker exposed him to critical aspects of governance, but said all he is today is by the grace of God

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has reacted to speculations linking him to a possible vice-presidential slot alongside President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

Dogara spoke against the backdrop of growing debates within the All Progressives Congress, APC, over whether the party may again present a Muslim–Muslim ticket in the next presidential contest.

Yakubu Dogara has reacted to speculations linking him to a possible vice-presidential slot with President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo: Sulaiman Abdullahi/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Dogara said leadership and nation-building have never depended on perfect individuals, noting that throughout history, societies have been built and sustained by ordinary people with flaws.

The former Speaker made the remarks on Sunday while speaking on Channels Television, when asked about the possibility of accepting the position of Tinubu’s running mate.

Dogara acknowledged that despite his years of political experience, he does not consider himself perfect, stressing that all his achievements are by the grace of God.

Leadership not for perfect people — Dogara

According to him, his tenure as Speaker of the House of Representatives — where he once ranked as the fourth-highest public officer in the country — exposed him to critical aspects of governance and leadership.

He explained that occupying such a high office gave him access to knowledge, responsibilities, and experiences that many Nigerians may never encounter.

“Well, honestly speaking, I don’t know why I’m being asked these questions,” he said.

“But let me say this: I don’t think I’m ever prepared for anything. What I know is that everything I am is by the grace of God.

“I see myself as totally unprepared, though I have a rich pedigree. I have served as Speaker of the House of Representatives, having been number four in this country of about 200 million people. There are certain things I know that a lot of people don’t know.

“I can assure you of that, but all I know is that I’m not perfect.”

Dogara’s comments come amid growing political speculations and alignments ahead of the 2027 general elections, as political actors and parties begin early positioning over possible presidential and vice-presidential combinations.

Rotational presidency and religious balance

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has added his voice to discussions on rotational presidency and religious representation in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 elections.

Dogara said conversations about rotational presidency should go beyond regional divisions to include broader religious considerations, ensuring both Muslim and Christian communities are fairly represented.

“So, if we are talking about rotational presidency, there is nothing stopping us from having that discussion as well, because you are not just talking about northern Christians but about the Christian faith as a whole,” he said.

“If you have a Muslim, whether he comes from the north or the south, let it be that he is representing the Muslim community. And if you have a Christian, wherever he comes from, he represents the Christian faith. That way, you achieve religious balance.”

He noted that any decisions on vice-presidential slots or party tickets should be guided by justice and fairness, rather than fear, and that leaders must listen to public opinion on balancing representation.

Former Speaker Yakubu Dogara has spoken on speculations linking him to a possible vice-presidential slot with President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo: @officialABAT

Dogara confirmed that discussions about the APC fielding a Christian running mate are ongoing and emphasised that while serving presidents rarely lose their party primaries, public consultations remain important to maintain unity, particularly in the northern region.

He further noted that historically, serving presidents in Nigeria rarely lose their party primaries, suggesting that President Tinubu will likely secure the APC ticket.

However, he emphasised that public opinion and democratic consultations, particularly on balancing religious representation, should be considered.

He said:

“Ultimately whatever decisions that he takes, I believe that it is up to him, but if we have overwhelming majority of our people making a case that these things should be balanced, as a democrat, I sincerely believe that he will listen to it.

"Particularly for us northerners like me and you, I’ve always insisted that anybody who divides the north along religious lines has actually conquered the north,” Dogara concluded.

He reiterated that achieving religious balance in political offices is critical to fostering cohesion and preventing divisions along faith lines in the north.

