The NDC crisis has taken a new shape as the party's national leader, Senator Seriake Dickson, explained why all donations should go to a designated account

Dickson explained that the decision was to give room for proper auditing that may be carried out by INEC if there is a need for it

The senator explained that the public would be informed if the auditing would take place, a revelation that has started generating reactions from Nigerians

Senator Seriake Dickson, the national leader of the Nigeria Democratic Party (NDC), has said that the party decided to collect all donations to a designated account of the party for proper auditing.

Dickson, who is the founder of the NDC, disclosed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has the power to audit the spending of the party when the need arises, adding that the public will be informed if such action is taken.

Seriake Dickson explains why donations should go to the NDC's account Photo Credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

The NDC national leader's comment is coming amid the controversies with supporters of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, the party's presidential and vice presidential candidates for the 2027 general elections.

Dickson, a two-term former governor of Bayelsa and current senator in the national assembly, had recently been vocal about the activities of the supporters of Obi and Kwankwaso in the party, adding that their leaders should call them to order and refrain from attacking the NDC leaders.

Nigerians react as Dickson speaks on NDC donation

His clarification on the financial donation to the party has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Shuayb said that Obi and Kwankwaso would not be comfortable with the auditing:

"Both Kwankwaso and Peter Obi will have a problem with this audit shield Dickson is providing for the NDC. While it is in the best interest of the party, ideally, there's a clear lack of trust with public funding."

Nigerians react as Seriake Dickson clarifies the donation controversy to the NDC Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Godsent defended Peter Obi:

"Oga, donations to NDC will go to NDC accounts. Personal donations to PO go to PO. Donations to the Obidient movement go to the Obidient movement too. These are all independent bodies. You can't be sabotaging the process and expect people to follow your order, no way. You can't appoint known critics of your presidential aspirant and expect them to trust you. We are in this because of Obi and not you, sir."

Shamsuddeen commended Dickson for his leadership style:

"The national leader of the NDC is doing a great job, but Peter Obi and Kwankwaso are not happy about it just because of their own interests. The leaders of the party won't let any hijackers come in to hijack their party."

Imoh criticised Peter Obi and his supporters:

"Peter Obi is a cunning man; nobody will hand over power to him. He had already sealed a deal when he was in ADC. He was playing along; I knew he was not real. NDC was set up for dem already; that was the reason they were all ranting Peter Obi will be on ballot. God punish betrayers shame."

See the video of the interview on X here:

Wike taunts Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, knocked the NDC presidential candidate in the 2027 election, Peter Obi, for failing to be a courageous politician.

Wike, a two-term governor of Rivers state, in an interview on Monday, June 1, explained that leadership is all about confronting and fixing the existing problem.

The minister's outburst was a reaction to Obi's political trajectory from APGA to PDP, Labour Party, ADC and now to the NDC.

Source: Legit.ng