APC Lagos operates under a distinct structure separate from the national APC as elections approach

Political analyst emphasises Lagos APC's ideological differences and influential Governance Advisory Council

Bola Tinubu's influence in Lagos politics is nuanced, shaped by collective leadership beyond one individual

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos has been said to be operating a different structure aside from that of the national level, as the ruling party prepares for the 2027 general elections.

Omotayo Yusuf, a political commentator, made the assertion while speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, on the recent primary that produced Obafemi Hamzat, the deputy governor of the state, as the gubernatorial candidate of the APC in the 2027 governorship election in the state.

APC in Lagos is different from the party at the national level Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

The political analyst recalled how the leadership of the APC in Lagos, led by President Bola Tinubu, who was a former governor in the state, migrated from the Alliance for Democracy (AD) to the Action Congress (AC) and the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and now the APC.

Yusuf told Legit.ng that there is a clear ideoplogical differences between the APC in Lagos and that of the national level, adding that the Lagos chapter of the ruling party should be treated differently from that of the national level.

Why APC is not controlled by one person

He noted that the APC in Lagos is beyond the control of one person, as against the perception that President Tinubu was the alpha and omega of the politics in the southwest state, citing the influence of the Governor Advisory Council (GAC) in the state's politics.

His statement reads:

"To be more candid, the APC, or to be more specific, the Lagos arm of the APC, which has its roots in the AD, which metamorphosed into AC, then ACN and APC. Yes, at the national level, we have APC, but ideological differences exist, and so we should treat the APC in Lagos as a different entity from the APC at the national level.

"It's beyond the whim of one person, which many people assume is the current president, Bola Tinubu. No! The APC has a governorship advisory council, the GAC, which is made up of political elites whom the president respects. Let's go back to when Ambode was being, in quote, removed as governor of Lagos State, and by that I mean when he was not allowed to run for a second term. In a short interview with Tinubu, he said, and I quote, ‘I do not have anything against Ambode; he's like a son to me. However, when the powers that be say they do not want him, what am I to do? Because if I dance without their support, I'm going to dance alone.’ End of quote."

APC full structure of the APC in Lagos has been explained Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Gbajabiamila sends a message to ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, has sparked conversation among Nigerians after urging Leke Abejide to remain in the ADC.

Gbajabiamila, while speaking at the lawmaker's wedding anniversary, said the ruling party is satisfied with Abejide's membership in the ADC and urged him to fight for the party.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives' comment came amid the leadership crisis rocking the ADC between the factions of Nafiu Bala and David Mark.

Source: Legit.ng