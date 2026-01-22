Ahead of the 2027 election, APC leader Nentawe Yilwatda has asserted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is on track for a second term

According to Yilwatda, the key strategies to win over the populace include grassroots engagement and impactful social policies

APC's electronic registration and expanding member demographics signal a strategic campaign for the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, January 20, declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is firmly positioned to secure a second term in office.

Legit.ng reports that Yilwatda's assurance comes amid the opposition's quest to democratically displace Tinubu and the APC.

Tinubu poised for second term - APC

In December, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) declared that unseating President Tinubu in the 2027 elections would be far easier than the opposition’s historic victory over former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reaffirmed its readiness to reclaim power in 2027, vowing to present a credible presidential candidate capable of unseating President Tinubu.

But speaking in Abuja on Tuesday night, January 20, at the APC Northwest Youth Mobilisation meet-and-greet convened by Minister of State for Works Bello Goronyo, Yilwatda outlined strategies he believes will give the president an edge in the 2027 elections.

As reported by The Nation, the APC chairman cited growing youth support, policy delivery, party expansion and data-driven mobilisation.

Arise News quoted Yilwatda as saying:

“Every day we keep on receiving more governors. Every day we keep receiving more National Assembly members.

“We receive market women. We receive farmers. We receive students.”

Rivalries weaken opposition against Tinubu

Legit.ng reports that as Nigeria’s main opposition intensifies efforts to reclaim power from the ruling APC and President Tinubu in the 2027 elections, rising personal ambitions among key political figures are threatening to derail plans for a united front.

As in the lead-up to the 2023 presidential election, when ego and rivalries fractured opposition ranks, growing mistrust and competition among opposition leaders could once again undermine their chances of unseating the APC from Aso Rock, Business Day reported.

Political observers warn that unresolved leadership questions and competing presidential ambitions are slowing the ADC coalition’s momentum. Several opposition figures are already positioning themselves for the 2027 race, a move analysts describe as premature and divisive.

