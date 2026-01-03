President Bola Tinubu has been projected and predicted to garner a large number of votes in the 2027 presidential election

Satguru Maharaj Ji, the founder of the One Love Family, has made a prediction about the chances of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election. He said the president will win his re-election and that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will secure victory in the majority of the states across the country.

The cleric made the prediction while addressing his congregation on the occasion of his 78th birthday and 46 years in spirituality at his village located along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Why Sat Guru Maharaj Ji projected Tinubu's re-election

Maharaj Ji explained that his projection was based on what he considered the obvious achievement of the administration of President Tinubu since he resumed the seat of power in 2023. He noted that Tinubu's reforms, policies and infrastructural projects have positioned him for overwhelming support in the next cycle of elections.

The cleric explains that Nigerians are now becoming conscious of governance and are ready to support any leader who demonstrates commitment to national unity and development.

He prophesied that 2026 would be a year of prosperity for Nigeria and Africa at large. He predicted renewed hope, collective progress and stability across the continent.

In mid-2025, Maharaj Ji praised Tinubu for being more serious in putting down a foundation for critical administrative and developmental growth that is realistic, fair, and to balance Nigeria's economy. He made this known while speaking on the 2025 Democracy Day in Nigeria on Thursday, June 12, calling on Nigerians to give President Tinubu his due respect.

Sat Guru Maharaj Ji faults Tinubu's critics

The cleric urged Nigerians to dismiss those attempting to distract him from advancing the country. He criticised recent comments made by some individuals, including Hakeem Baba Ahmed, about the President. According to him, President Tinubu is more committed to laying a solid administrative foundation for economic growth in Nigeria than most of the country's ruling elites.

He emphasised the distinction between "President Tinubu" and "Bola Tinubu." As the current President of Nigeria, Tinubu deserves respect in his official capacity, regardless of personal opinions about him as an individual. He urged critics, including Hakeem Baba Ahmed, to show respect to the President while he holds office.

The religious leader also highlighted President Tinubu's efforts to drive economic growth and anti-corruption initiatives. He encouraged other political leaders, such as Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Rafiu Aregbesola, Pat Utomi, and religious leaders like Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, to cooperate with the President in the fight against corruption.

Source: Legit.ng