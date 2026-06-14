Sources have confirmed the killing of one traveller by suspected bandits in Irepo local government area of Oyo state

The attack came after the state government, through Governor Seyi Makinde, provided an update on the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire

Surprise attacks and mass kidnappings for ransom have become common in Nigeria, where armed gangs target rural communities

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Kishi, Oyo state - One person, Moshood Kayode, popularly known as Kay NEPA, was killed when gunmen attacked travellers in Oyo state in southwestern Nigeria, according to locals.

Sources exclusively told Legit.ng that a passenger vehicle was attacked during an assault along Igbeti-Kishi road in Irepo local government area (LGA) on Friday night, June 12.

Gunmen have reportedly killed Moshood Kayode, known as Kayode NEPA, in an attack on a passenger vehicle along Igbeti–Kishi road in Oyo state.

Source: Original

Bandits kill traveller in Oyo

The attackers are suspected to be bandits, a term used locally to describe armed groups terrorising communities in several parts of Nigeria.

The ambush, which was said to have occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2026, also left several others wounded. The injured individuals are receiving medical attention.

Although Oyo State Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal disclosed while speaking to journalists on Saturday, June 13, that the perpetrators of the attack had been apprehended, Legit.ng cannot independently verify the claim. Lawal is an indigene of Kishi.

Oyo police spokesperson Ayanlade Olayinka did not speak on the attack, as he declined to comment when contacted.

Photos of the attack and the late Kayode are shown below via a Facebook post:

House of Reps candidate mourns Oyo attack victim

Reacting to Kayode's death via a statement made available to Legit.ng on Sunday morning, June 14, former member of the House of Representatives representing Irepo/Oorelope/Olorunsogo Federal Constituency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the constituency in the 2027 elections, Olatunbosun Oladele, expressed deep sorrow.

Oladele described the incident as painful, unfortunate, and a major concern to residents of Kishi, Igbeti, Igboho, and the entire Oke-Ogun region. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, the people of Kishi, and all those affected by the unfortunate incident.

According to him, the death of Kayode ‘NEPA’ is a great loss not only to his family but also to 'the community that knew and cherished him'.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Mr. Kayode ‘NEPA’. My heartfelft condolences go to his family, friends, associates, and the entire Kishi community. May Almighty God grant him eternal rest and give his loves ones the strenght to bear this painful and irreparable loss.”

The former federal lawmaker expressed concern over the recurring security challenges within the Igbeti–Kishi forest corridor and called on relevant security agencies and government authorities to intensify efforts toward safeguarding lives and property in the area. He urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies by providing useful information that could help prevent criminal activities.

He said:

"Security is a collective responsibility. I encourage our people to remain alert and vigilant at all times. If you see something, say something. Timely and credible information can help security agencies prevent crimes and protect our communities."

2026: Outlaws terrorise Oyo communities

Legit.ng reports that attacks by bandits and suspected insurgents are increasingly becoming a concern in southwestern Nigeria.

In early January, gunmen killed five National Park staff in Oyo state.

The fatal assault, which occurred in the night, prompted a response from security agencies, with the Oyo State Police Command deploying tactical teams, Mobile Police Force, and explosive ordinance disposal units to the scene.

According to Olayinka, the police official, service commanders went to the location.

On Friday morning, May 15, 2026, terrorists with allegiance to the Jama'atu Ahlis-Sunna Lidda'Awati Wal-Jihad faction of Boko Haram launched coordinated attacks on schools in Oriire LGA.

The attacks occurred when armed hoodlums riding motorcycles stormed Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, near Alawusa, as well as Community Grammar School and L.A Primary School in Esiele, in Oriire LGA. The areas are in the Ogbomoso axis of the state.

Among those abducted was the vice principal of Community Grammar School, Alamu Folawe, the police said.

Olayinka said preliminary investigations showed that the assailants carried out simultaneous attacks on the schools and surrounding communities, abducting pupils, students and members of staff.

The police spokesperson confirmed that an assistant headmaster identified as Adesiyan was killed during the attack. He added that an okada rider was also shot dead after reportedly resisting attempts by the attackers to seize his motorcycle.

Shortly after the abduction, the terrorists brutally killed Michael Oyedokun, one of the abducted teachers.

In a video reportedly released by the captors on Sunday, May 17, 2026, the gunmen claimed responsibility for the killing of the educator, igniting concern across Oyo state.

On Friday, June 12, Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo, stated that his administration was doing its best to secure the release of the abducted Ogbomoso schoolchildren and teachers.

Governor Seyi Makinde says the abducted Oriire schoolchildren and staff are still being held by terrorists within the expansive Old Oyo National Park. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

Governor Makinde provided fresh updates on efforts to rescue the kidnap victims, saying the abductees are still within the Old Oyo National Park.

Makinde also cautioned against the circulation of unverified information regarding the abduction, warning that “misinformation can compromise ongoing rescue efforts and hinder security operations.”

Read more Oyo state news:

Oyo: Makinde told to resign

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Oyo chapter of the APC criticised Governor Makinde over his remarks on the security situation in the state, calling for his resignation.

The Oyo APC described Makinde's comments at a political event as a misrepresentation of the constitutional role of state governors in addressing insecurity in Nigeria.

In a statement by Olawale Sadare, its spokesperson, the APC faulted Makinde’s claim that he is constrained in tackling insecurity because security agencies are under the control of the federal government.

Source: Legit.ng