President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to strengthen Nigeria-Türkiye relations during state visit on January 26

Strategic discussions planned on finance, trade, and investment between Nigeria and Türkiye

Bilateral talks to include high-ranking officials and the signing of multiple memoranda of understanding.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will embark on a state visit to the Republic of Türkiye.

President Tinubu will depart Abuja on Monday, January 26,

The Special Adviser to Tinubu on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the visit is aimed at strengthening the existing cordial relations between the two countries.

Onanuga made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, January 25, 2026, via his X handle @DOlusegun

He said during President Tinubu's visit, both countries will engage in strategic political and diplomatic discussions on shared values in finance, communication, trade, and investment.

He recalled that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid an official visit to Nigeria from October 19 to 20, 2021.

The presidential aide said a business forum will bring together investors from both countries to explore areas of interest during the visit.

“The agenda will include meetings between high-ranking officials of both nations and the signing of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in scientific research, energy, technical cooperation, media and communications, military cooperation and protocol, among others.”

He added that President Tinubu is expected to return to the country at the conclusion of the visit.

Members of the President’s entourage participating in the bilateral discussions include:

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; Attorney General, Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN; Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, and others will be part of President Tinubu’s entourage in the bilateral discussions.

Tinubu will not win 2027 election

Recall that Buba Galadima claims President Tinubu will lose the 2027 election if it’s free and fair

Galadima emphasises public dissatisfaction among farmers against Tinubu’s administration.

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) chieftain warns of an impending agricultural crisis under current government policies.

Why Tinubu may want to replace Shettima

Legit.ng also reported that Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima faced growing uncertainty over his role in the 2027 presidential election as internal moves within the APC suggested he might be sidelined

President Tinubu was determined to seek a second term, but reports indicated that several northern governors and lawmakers were positioning themselves for the vice presidential slot.

Analysts warned that the APC must carefully manage the situation to avoid a political crisis ahead of the polls.

Source: Legit.ng