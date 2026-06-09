Labour Party warned NDC's Dickson against alliance with Peter Obi ahead of 2027 elections

LP chairman Abure accused Obi's supporters of seeking control over political parties

Abure advised Dickson to prioritise loyalty and avoid repeating past mistakes with Obi's followers

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) has warned Senator Seriake Dickson leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), to beware of their alliance with Peter Obi and his supporters ahead of the 2027 elections.

The LP national chairman, Barrister Julius Abure, said Obi and his supporters’ political motive is to conquer and illegally take over leadership of any political party that accommodates them.

Abure said Obi and his followers are ingrates who will never remember the sacrifices you made for them.

He commended Senator Dickson for refusing Obi's request to field all his supporters in the elective positions in the party.

He alleged that Dickson must have learned from the Labour Party's recent trajectory.

"Therefore, for strategic and political reasons, it is very good for Seriake Dickson not to have given Obi supporters all they needed in the NDC. He needed to bring his own people so that when the chips are down, he will also have people who will speak and defend him.”

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday, June 8, 2026, via the Labour Party X handle @NgLabour.

“It is even dangerous for the leadership of the NDC to wholly hand over the elective positions to Obi and his followers. We did it in 2022/23."

Abure further stated that:

"All those elected under the party, Obi took them to fight the leadership of the party. So why will Seriake Dickson and Co allow Obi to produce all the elected officers or meet all the interests of Obi, it must be balanced. They trooped into NDC with Obi, hoping to occupy every space as they did in the Labour Party. No leader of any political party, seeing what Obi did to the Labour Party, along with his followers, will make that mistake again."

According to Abure, the LP sacrificed a lot trusting that the invaders would reciprocate the gesture by supporting the party after they formed the government.

How political interests undermined Peter Obi’s stronghold

Recall that political analyst Tunde Simon criticised South-East actors for undermining Peter Obi's movement ahead of the 2027 elections.

The exclusion of Uchenna Harris Okonkwo raises concerns over loyalty and integrity within the South-East political elite.

Simon warned that betrayal and exclusion threaten the future of political reform in the South-East.

Prophet releases prophecy on Obi defeating Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a prominent Nigerian cleric predicted NDC presidential candidate Obi's strong chance for Nigeria's presidency in 2027.

Prophet Chukwuneke Samson Nnaji predicted Nigeria’s next leader ahead of the highly anticipated general elections.

All eyes are on the Nigerian opposition’s efforts to mount a strong challenge against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the January 2027 polls.

Source: Legit.ng