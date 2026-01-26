Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), outlined five political outcomes for Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and warned of diminished relevance without alignment with a major party

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has outlined five possible political outcomes for Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso .

Legit.ng reports that this follows his fallout with Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, warning that the former governor could be politically diminished if he fails to realign with a major party.

Keyamo said via a post on his official X on Sunday, January 26, Kwankwaso’s refusal to accept earlier overtures from the All Progressives Congress (APC) has boxed him into what he described as one of the tightest corners of his political career ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“I have always admired Engr Mohammed Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso from a distance, but he appears to have boxed himself into one of the tightest corners in his political career,” the minister said.

Fact no. 1: Kwankwaso’s presidential ambition faces a major party blockade

Keyamo said Kwankwaso wants to be president but is unlikely to secure the presidential ticket of any major political party in 2027.

“APC and PDP are going South, while ADC’s ticket is Atiku’s to lose,” he stated, adding that only a major political party could win a presidential election in Nigeria.

He described the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) as a one-state party whose grip on Kano is weakening amid defections, including that of Governor Yusuf.

“A leader is only as strong as his devoted lieutenants,” Keyamo said.

Fact no. 2: Support for a northern candidate would end his ambition

According to the minister, Kwankwaso is unlikely to support a northern presidential candidate in 2027 because doing so would effectively end his own ambition.

“He may have to wait another 16 years for a chance at the presidency,” Keyamo said.

He further noted that Kwankwaso would be 86 years old by then.

“This entirely rules out an Atiku–Kwankwaso cooperation in 2027,” he added.

Fact no. 3: 2031 becomes the only realistic pathway

Keyamo argued that 2031 represents Kwankwaso’s most realistic opportunity to pursue the presidency, but warned that his influence in Kano during the 2027 elections would be decisive.

“If his grip on Kano slips in 2027, it will water down his clout and influence in 2031,” he said.

He stressed that the alliances Kwankwaso builds in 2027 would determine whether he remains politically relevant four years later.

Fact no. 4: Limited alliance options come with heavy trade-offs

The minister said Kwankwaso’s remaining alliance options are limited to the PDP, APC or Labour Party, each presenting major challenges.

He noted that a return to the PDP could allow Kwankwaso to reclaim influence in Kano and parts of the North-West, but would require shelving his 2027 presidential ambition due to zoning.

On the APC, Keyamo said the party is no longer desperate for Kwankwaso’s support in Kano.

“The APC would welcome him, but it cannot sacrifice its entire structure in Kano for him, especially with the governor parting ways with him,” he said.

He dismissed the Labour Party option as narrow, insisting Kwankwaso would neither accept nor receive backing to run as vice-presidential candidate to Peter Obi.

Fact no. 5: Risk of becoming a ‘local champion’

Keyamo warned that Kwankwaso stands at a decisive political crossroads that could either revive or permanently end his political career.

“The decision he makes now may retire him permanently from politics or revive his presidential ambition. But without a handshake with another major party, he will remain a local champion with his NNPP, and even that may soon vanish with the present predicament of the party in Kano.”

