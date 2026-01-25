Hannatu Musawa said she shares a deep bond with ex-husband Abdul Samad Rabiu, calling him "a family"

The arts, culture, and creative economy minister expressed pride in her past marriage and personal choices, without regrets

Musawa emphasised lasting affection for Rabiu, owner of BUA Group, describing him as one of her greatest experiences

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Hannatu Musawa, minister of arts, culture, and creative economy, said that Abdul Samad Rabiu, chairman of BUA Group, “will always have a special place in my heart.”

In an interview on Mic on Podcast on Saturday, January 24, monitored by Legit.ng, Musawa stated that she has no regrets about marrying and later divorcing Rabiu, adding that she is proud of herself and happy with her decision.

Musawa speaks glowingly about Rabiu

The President Bola Tinubu's cabinet member said:

“Abdul Samad is my family. You know, his family, my family have become one. We have known each other for over 30-something years. And we are just family, basically. And it was just jokes. Me and him tend to joke a lot. Like I said, we are family. And really, essentially, that's how we see ourselves. He's my father. He's my older brother. He's really my friend. He's everything to me. He's my protector. And he is to many people. So I am very happy to have a member of my family in Samad Rabiu.”

She added while responding to questions about her past marriage to the Kano-born entrepreneur:

“We love each other; we love our families, obviously. But Samad is my brother. He is my family. That's what he is, yeah. And I'm his sister and his family too.

"He is my ex-husband, but we are still family. We just happen to come from a background where once you are joined together, you continue to participate in each other's lives. You know, we were married, and now we are just a family.”

“Man proposes, God disposes. And, you know, God has other designs for us in our lives. Perhaps had I remained married to Abdul Samad, I would not have been here seated and talking with you.”

Musawa declares eternal love for Rabiu

Asked if she still has feelings for the billionaire businessman, she replied:

“I love everyone, including the man on the moon, if I knew who he was, you know. Samad, like I said, will always have my heart - there is no doubt about that. Samad is one of the greatest experiences that I've ever had. I will always love Samad for the rest of my days.”

The trending X interview can be watched below:

