Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe said President Bola Tinubu would not win the 2027 election, arguing that growing hardship and public dissatisfaction had weakened support for the administration

Abaribe said Nigerians were increasingly determined to demand change through the ballot

The lawmaker also claimed that Tinubu did not genuinely win the 2023 election, although he was officially declared the winner at the time

Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not secure re-election in the 2027 presidential contest, citing widespread hardship and growing public dissatisfaction.

According to the lawmaker, Nigerians were increasingly determined to prevent Tinubu from returning for a second term due to the economic situation and lingering insecurity across the country.

Abaribe made the remarks on Monday while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he reacted to claims that President Tinubu had never lost an election.

“I do not think so. Everybody loses elections, and you will see when the time comes,” Abaribe said. “He will lose in 2027 because I know what Nigerians are feeling outside.”

‘Tinubu never won 2023’

The senator also claimed that Tinubu did not genuinely win the 2023 presidential election, although he acknowledged that the president was officially declared the winner.

“Tinubu never won the 2023 election, and everybody knows it,” he said. “But he has been declared the winner. We acknowledge him as president.”

Abaribe said the opposition accepted the outcome at the time but would confront the ruling party politically in future elections.

“We are going to meet him in the field, and I will see how he is going to cobble together what will make him win again,” he added.

‘This time, Nigerians are ready’

The Abia South senator insisted that the political environment ahead of 2027 would be different, arguing that Nigerians were more politically aware and prepared.

“It won’t work because this time everybody will be ready,” he said. “It will no longer be an announcement at 3 a.m. before people wake up in the morning. This time, people are ready, we are ready, and the masses are even more ready.”

Abaribe further accused the Tinubu administration of presiding over an economy he described as collapsed and failing to address the country’s security challenges adequately.

He questioned where the president would find enough support to win another election under the current conditions.

Abaribe: I will never join APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Enyinnaya Abaribe has said he will never consider defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), despite the growing wave of defections to the party.

Abaribe made the statement on Monday while appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he reacted to the recent defection of several governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Abaribe speaks about ADC coalition

Abaribe reaffirmed his commitment to the opposition coalition formed to challenge the APC in the 2027 general election.

He confirmed that opposition leaders had adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a common platform but dismissed claims that the move was designed to impose former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the coalition’s candidate.

According to him, the ADC had yet to release its guidelines and framework for the 2027 elections.

Delta governor resigns from PDP to join APC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Delta state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, his deputy, Monday Onyeme, and commissioners have defected from the PDP to the ruling APC.

Legit.ng reports that their defection was announced at a press briefing in Asaba on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

Oborevwori’s defection to the APC is seen as a significant blow to the PDP because no other political party has governed the state since 1999.

