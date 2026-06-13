The British Army has outlined three compulsory stages that all prospective soldiers must complete before being accepted into service

Candidates undergo a three-day, two-night assessment process designed to evaluate their physical ability, cognitive skills, health and suitability for military life

The Army said applicants are assessed throughout their stay, with final results and next steps provided at the end of the recruitment programme

The British Army provided details about the assessment process that prospective recruits were required to complete before being accepted into military service.

The assessment period gave applicants an opportunity to experience aspects of Army life while demonstrating their abilities across a range of activities.

3 compulsory tests for prospective UK soldiers

Information published on the Army's official website explained that candidates underwent a residential assessment period lasting three days and two nights, during which they were evaluated on several areas considered important for a future military career.

The update outlined how applicants were assessed from the moment they arrived at the assessment centre until the end of their stay.

Alongside introductory briefings and administrative procedures, recruits took part in a range of activities aimed at determining whether they met the standards expected of Army personnel.

According to the information released, one of the key stages involved a medical assessment carried out by a doctor.

The examination reviewed an applicant's medical background, current condition and overall physical health.

Candidates were also required to undergo a physical examination, while final decisions regarding medical suitability were only made after an in-person review.

In some cases, additional information or further consideration by a senior Army medical officer could be requested before a final outcome was reached.

Applicants also completed computer-based assessment tests designed to evaluate their capabilities.

These included a cognitive assessment used to measure potential for military roles, with performance influencing the types of jobs available to each candidate.

Those who did not possess the required qualifications in English or Mathematics were also required to complete additional literacy and numeracy assessments.

Physical ability formed another major part of the recruitment process.

Candidates were expected to complete a series of fitness tests, with required standards varying depending on the role being pursued.

The activities included a strength test involving an upward pull against a fixed bar, a seated medicine ball throw intended to assess power, and a distance run completed after a warm-up session.

The Army explained that assessors monitored effort and performance throughout the process rather than focusing solely on individual activities.

Candidates did not have to wait for an extended period to learn the outcome of their assessment, as decisions and guidance on the next stage of their Army journey were provided before they left the assessment centre.

Netizens speak about joining UK Army

Netizens have been sharing various opinions about the UK Army.

Snake Doq said:

"You don’t need to live in the UK for up to 3 months. I applied in 2023 to join the Army from room in Lagos, came to UK February 2024 and joined May 2024. I only got invited for assessment which I passed and started training in May. It’s only Air Force that has 3yrs stay requirement. Age requirement is to start training before your 36th birthday."

Nanya said:

"I don reason am but the war wey Dey sup everywhere, make dem no use me do frontline."

@martinez said:

"I wanted to apply for police and there told me face to face that I must live in UK for minimum of 3years, without student visa or post study visa talk more of Army."

@Delya reacted:

"Join during this critical time stammer wants to war against whose not warring against him nah nah."

@Derrick Newman(Asiedu) added:

"Wow we are shocked ampa. God's timing is perfect buh Sar can you please show me the way to be just like you please?"

UK army publishes salaries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK military disclosed the minimum yearly earnings of some of its officers during training and after they complete the basic trade training.

In a detailed release on its official website, the UK Army highlighted the salaries of a carpenter and joiner, a marine engineer and an officer pilot.

Source: Legit.ng