WhatsApp introduces animated message transitions for Android users, improving chat experience

The feature enhances message delivery with smooth animations, mirroring the iPhone's earlier rollout

Users can enable or disable the animation via WhatsApp settings for a personalised experience

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

WhatsApp is rolling out a fresh visual upgrade for Android users, introducing animated message transitions designed to make chats feel smoother and more interactive.

The new feature adds a subtle animation whenever a message is sent. Instead of instantly appearing in the chat window, the message bubble now flows naturally into the conversation, creating a more polished and modern experience.

WhatsApp rolls out new features to make messaging livelier. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Although the animation lasts only a moment, it gives chats a more fluid feel that many users are likely to notice immediately.

Android finally gets the iPhone experience

The feature first appeared on iOS through the WhatsApp beta update version 25.15.10.74. After positive feedback from iPhone users, WhatsApp has now started bringing the same experience to Android devices.

The rollout was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.23.11, currently available through the Google Play Store for selected testers.

By introducing the same animation system on Android, WhatsApp is aiming to create a more consistent experience across both mobile platforms.

How the message animation works

According to a report by WABetaInfo, when a user sends a message, the chat bubble no longer pops up instantly. Instead, it smoothly slides into the conversation and settles naturally within the chat thread.

The animation activates when the most recent message is positioned close to the chat bar. The movement is subtle and quick, making the feature feel elegant rather than distracting.

Interestingly, the effect is not limited to outgoing messages alone. Incoming messages also appear with similar smooth transitions, giving conversations a more dynamic and responsive feel.

Users can turn the feature on or off

WhatsApp is also giving users control over the animation feature.

Those who have access to the update can manage it by navigating to:

WhatsApp Settings > accessibility

Inside the Accessibility section, users will find a “Messages” toggle that allows them to enable or disable the animation based on personal preference.

If the Messages option appears in the settings menu, it means the feature has already been activated for that account.

WhatsApp continues adding more visual effects

This is not the first time WhatsApp has experimented with animations.

The platform already introduced smooth transitions for sending photos, allowing images to glide naturally into chats. Stickers also feature animated movement as they travel from the keyboard into conversations.

The new message animation follows the same design direction, helping WhatsApp create a more connected and visually modern interface.

Small change, big difference

While the update may seem minor, smooth animations can significantly improve how users experience an app. These tiny visual details make interactions feel faster, cleaner, and more responsive.

For many users, the effect may go almost unnoticed at first glance, but that subtlety is exactly what makes the feature effective.

WhatsApp appears to be focusing more on refining the overall user experience, adding polish without disrupting the simplicity the platform is known for.

Android users to enjoy livelier messages as WhatsApp rolls out new feature. Credit: Novatis

Source: Original

Limited rollout for now

At the moment, the feature is only available to some Android beta testers using the latest WhatsApp beta update from the Google Play Store.

This means many users may not see the animation immediately, even after updating the app.

WhatsApp has not yet confirmed when the feature will arrive on the stable version for all users. However, broader availability is expected in the coming weeks as testing continues.

WhatsApp to stop working on older iPhones, iPads

Legit.ng earlier reported that WhatsApp has announced a major update that will affect millions of Apple users worldwide, including people using older iPhones, iPads, iMacs, and MacBooks.

The Meta-owned messaging platform confirmed that beginning November 30, 2026, WhatsApp will only support devices running iOS 15.5 or newer. The change will also apply to WhatsApp Business users.

The decision means users operating older versions of Apple’s software may lose access to the messaging app unless they update their devices before the deadline.

Source: Legit.ng