Qatar has unveiled new job opportunities for Nigerian professionals starting in 2026, opening doors for skilled workers to join its expanding energy sector

The roles focus on field operations across Utility, Inlet Receiving, Sulphur Recovery and LNG facilities, offering a chance to contribute to safe and reliable plant operations

Interested candidates are encouraged to register their interest and become part of Qatar’s diverse community of experts

Qatar has announced new job opportunities specifically for Nigerian professionals in 2026.

This move reflects the country’s aim to strengthen its workforce by welcoming skilled Nigerians into its energy sector.

Qatar announces new job opportunities for Nigerians in 2026, creating pathways for skilled professionals in the energy sector. Photo credit: RABIH MOGHRABI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

“We are seeking to meet and hire talented professionals from Nigeria for exciting upcoming opportunities to support our operations in Qatar. Register your interest today for a chance to join our diverse community of experts.”

Job purpose, field operations

The role involves performing field operations across facilities such as Utility, Inlet Receiving, Sulphur Recovery, and LNG. Successful applicants will monitor equipment performance and maintain processes within safe limits to ensure reliable plant operation.

Key job accountabilities

Competency Training is required to maintain operational skills through on-the-job training and rotation. Equipment Operation must be carried out safely to ensure effective process flows.

Performance Monitoring includes logging parameters and reporting irregularities to supervisors.

Maintenance Preparation ensures equipment is ready for maintenance and recommissioned after completion. Permit to Work compliance is expected during audits and issuance.

Key job accountabilities

Site Safety must be ensured through safety walks, audits, and observation cards. Emergency Response requires immediate action during incidents to protect personnel and assets. Shift Handover involves briefing incoming operators on current status and past events.

Sample Collection should be completed as directed by supervisors. Electrical Work includes isolation and de-isolation of low voltage equipment for maintenance.

Applicants for the Qatar job must have completed Secondary School Education (12 years) and hold a Vocational Training Certificate.

Knowledge and experience

Candidates should have at least 5 years operator experience in Utility, Inlet Receiving, Sulphur Recovery, or LNG facilities.

Nigerian professionals are encouraged to register their interest for these opportunities. This is a chance to join Qatar’s diverse team of experts and contribute to safe and reliable plant operations.

Apply here.

Registering interest today connects candidates with Qatar’s diverse and expert workforce. Photo credit: Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Qatar speaks on visa restrictions on Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Qatari Ministry of Interior has dismissed reports claiming that it imposed new visa restrictions on Nigerian passport holders. Reacting on Wednesday, September 10, a ministry official told the BBC Pidgin that there are no restrictions on Nigerians seeking to visit Qatar.

Social media reports had alleged that Qatari authorities introduced a travel ban preventing male applicants from entering the country unless they were travelling with their families. Legit.ng earlier reported that Qatar introduced new visa restrictions targeting Nigerian travellers, citing concerns over recent overstays.

The updated policy bars unaccompanied male applicants and limits eligibility to females and families only, with additional requirements of a five-star hotel booking and a return flight ticket before applying for a travel or transit visa. However, according to the BBC, Hayya, Qatar’s digital platform for e-visa services, clarified that the visa application process remains unchanged.

Source: Legit.ng