Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ilorin, Kwara State - The increasing number of governors under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is expected to significantly bolster President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

As reported by Daily Trust on Wednesday, January 7, APC Kwara chairman, Sunday Fagbemi, made this disclosure in Ilorin, the state capital, during a stakeholders’ engagement and the official launch of the party’s e-registration and membership revalidation exercise.

APC governors boost Tinubu re-election

According to him, the ruling party currently controls 30 states, a development he said puts President Tinubu in a strong position ahead of the next general election.

Fagbemi said:

“During our National Executive Committee meeting in December, Mr President took stock and realised that APC had 28 governors as of then. As of now, two more have joined or are on the brink of joining, meaning we now have about 30 governors.

“Looking at this, it means the President’s re-election will be a smooth sail. What remains is for each of us at the sub-national level to ensure we deliver our states."

He said the governor has been loyal and cooperative with the federal government.

He said:

“Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is not arrogant, not headstrong, and not in unhealthy competition with the President. He does not think the President means nothing, and this attitude has reflected in the development the President has brought to Kwara, including the tax relief."

APC begins 2027 election preparations

Fagbemi said the ongoing registration and revalidation exercise marks the beginning of preparations for 2027.

He added:

“With this exercise, the foundation of next year’s election is being laid. It is about mobilising people to vote for the party so that you have people who will vote for you."

The event was attended by top party chieftains, federal and state lawmakers, members of the state executive council, board chairmen, and other stakeholders.

2027 Nigerian general election

Legit.ng reports that general elections will be held in Nigeria in 2027 to elect the president and vice president, members of the Senate and House of Representatives, state governors, and members of the house of assembly.

While the president has not made a formal announcement himself, the APC leadership and various support groups have already endorsed him as their sole candidate for the 2027 general election.

The APC governed 20 states by the time President Tinubu assumed power in May 2023. At the last count, nine more have been added to that number.

