Governor Uba Sani has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid for 2027, citing significant support for Kaduna State

Sani mentioned the federal government funding for Kaduna projects includes N1 billion for the Light Rail and $200 million for a poultry initiative

The governor attributed recent defections to the APC to Tinubu’s successful projects and robust political engagement in Kaduna State

Kaduna State - Governor Uba Sani said Kaduna State will support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Governor Uba said Tinubu has brought the dividends of democracy to the northwestern state.

He listed projects that were executed by the Federal Government and implemented in Kaduna State

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated this on Sunday, January 18, 2026, during a stakeholders’ engagement on the ongoing e-registration of APC members across the country.

The governor claimed that Tinubu’s projects have led members of the opposition to defect to the APC in large numbers.

Governor Sani said President Tinubu supported the Kaduna State Light Rail project to the tune of N1 billion.

According to the governor, no other subnational has enjoyed this kind of support, apart from Lagos State.

He described the support for the rail as unprecedented in the whole of northern Nigeria.

‘’Only three weeks ago, I was in China, in the company of the Director General of Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership, at the instance of President Bola Tinubu, who has also decided that Kaduna State would be the pilot state to embark on a major poultry project.

The project will generate at least 350,000 jobs. Already, the federal government has approved $200 million for it, and Kaduna State will have the biggest poultry project in South-Saharan Africa, and the groundbreaking will be done in the next three weeks.’’

