Minister Nyesom Wike defends his position amidst calls for removal from office

Wike emphasizes that only President Tinubu can decide his fate

Former governor boasts of his contributions to Rivers State and the Federal Capital Territory

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed calls for his removal from office.

Wike said that such decisions rest solely with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former Rivers State governor stressed that the power to sack him lies solely with the President.

As reported by The Punch, Wike stated this on Sunday, January 11, 2026, during a thank-you visit to Obio/Akpor.

Wike addressed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaders, traditional rulers, women, and youths in the area.

“Don’t bother about people who say ‘sack him.’ If my appointor believes I cannot offer anything again, he has the right, not that you should tell him. I am proud that the people of Obio/Akpor, the people of Rivers State, and Nigerians know we have not disappointed them in the FCT.”

The Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Council, Gift Worlu, described Wike as a major asset to the council, the state, and the nation.

“When it comes to who should be President of Nigeria in 2027, we know where to go. As for the governorship of Rivers State, we know where not to go. We will not go the way of ingratitude, disappointment, or disloyalty,”

Fubara vs Wike: Tinubu Wades into Feud

Recall that President Tinubu reportedly intervened in the feud between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Wike amidst rising tensions.

Tinubu and Wike are set to meet abroad to discuss the ongoing Rivers state crisis and potential impeachment.

Wike's ally denied involvement in the impeachment plot, claiming Rivers' lawmakers are driving the actions against Governor Fubara.

Tinubu Told to Sack Wike In Fresh Development

Legit.ng earlier reported that PresidentTinubu was urged to immediately remove Wike as the minister of the FCT to ensure stability returns to Rivers state.

NADECO, a pro-democracy group, made the call, citing the impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara.

The group also warned of potential instability in some parts of Northern Nigeria ahead of the 2027 elections, citing the activities of terrorists.

Source: Legit.ng