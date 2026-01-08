The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, called Governor Siminalayi Fubara a 'bad child' for cancelling projects

Wike highlights his employment initiatives for Rivers youth during a visit to Asari-Toru local government area of the state

The former Rivers state governor praised Asari-Toru residents for their loyalty and support over the years

Asari-Toru LGA, Rivers State - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has labelled Governor Siminalayi Fubara as “a bad child”.

Wike alleged that Governor Fubara cancelled some of the projects he handed over to him as Rivers state governor.

As reported by Daily Trust, Wike stated this on Wednesday, January 7, 2025, during a “thank you” visit to Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was part of Wike’s ongoing visit across the 23 local government areas of the south-south state.

“Government is continuity; I employed over 10,000 Rivers youths but the person we handed over power to cancelled those jobs. A bad child is a bad child. That’s how you know how human beings are. I handed over, see where I stopped. Please make sure you continue with this programme that will make our state one of the most respected in this country.”

The minister said it would have been wrong without expressing appreciation to the people of Asari-Toru LGA for their loyalty and support over the years.

“Today, we are here to say thank you. You have always stood with us. No matter how tough it looked, you always came through with success. Now that all the forces have come together and are united, it is time to go home and sleep with our eyes closed, knowing that all is well.”

