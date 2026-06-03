Paul Onuachu has admitted his disappointment over Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Trabzonspor striker insists the Super Eagles possess enough quality to compete with any team in world football

Onuachu also reflected on a successful season in Turkey that saw him win silverware and finish as the league’s top scorer

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has opened up on Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, describing the situation as painful despite the abundance of talent available to the national team.

The towering forward made the admission while speaking to the Nigeria Football Federation media team ahead of Nigeria’s upcoming international friendly against Poland.

Paul Onuachu during 2025 AFCON match against Mozambique in Morocco. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria’s absence from football’s biggest tournament remains a sore point for many supporters, especially considering the number of high-profile stars currently representing the country across Europe’s top leagues.

The disappointment is even greater for Onuachu because he believes the Super Eagles possess enough quality to challenge the best teams on the global stage.

Onuachu laments World Cup disappointment

The former Southampton striker did not hide his feelings when discussing Nigeria’s failure to secure a place at the tournament.

The Super Eagles endured a frustrating qualifying campaign and will once again watch the World Cup from home despite boasting a squad packed with established international players.

Reflecting on the missed opportunity, Onuachu admitted it remains difficult to accept.

“Sad we’re not going to the World Cup because we we have good players, good players, world class players, but unfortunately we are not going to the World Cup but it’s football,” Onuachu told NFF media.

Despite the setback, the striker believes the team still has enough quality to compete against the strongest nations in the game.

He also expressed his excitement about reuniting with his teammates during the current international window.

“So it’s always nice to to come around the the team and you know meet the boys again.”

Looking ahead to the upcoming matches against Poland and Portugal, the striker backed Nigeria to produce strong performances.

“And of course we are ready, prepared, and then yeah um we have the quality to play against any team in the World and then yeah and hopefully we’re going to show it against Poland and Portugal.”

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Remarkable season in Turkey

While international football brought disappointment, Onuachu enjoyed one of the finest seasons of his professional career at club level.

The Nigerian forward played a leading role for Trabzonspor during the 2025/26 campaign and was among the most consistent attackers in Turkish football.

He finished as the joint-top scorer in the Turkish Süper Lig with 22 goals, per FotMob, and also captured the league’s Goal of the Season award thanks to a spectacular bicycle kick against Fatih Karagümrük.

The striker also helped Trabzonspor secure the Turkish Cup, giving supporters a memorable campaign despite the club finishing behind traditional powerhouses Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in the league standings.

Reflecting on the season, Onuachu praised both his teammates and the club’s achievements.

“For me, I think we had an amazing season, both me and the team.”

He also highlighted how the squad managed to compete against financially stronger opponents.

“You know, compared to players we had and the budget with other teams, I think we really put in a good shift in the completed season," he added.

"We had an amazing season in with our squad.”

Turkish Cup triumph softened league disappointment

Trabzonspor’s hopes of challenging for the league title ultimately fell short as Galatasaray and Fenerbahce finished above them.

Paul Onuachu lifting the Turkish Cup trophy. Photo by Paul Onuachu

Source: Instagram

However, lifting the Turkish Cup ensured the season ended on a positive note.

Onuachu acknowledged the gap between his side and the league’s two dominant clubs but said the cup success gave supporters plenty to celebrate.

“We really worked hard and we were close to compete with the other top two, but they are much stronger,” Onuachu said.

“But winning the cup was a great feeling for the players and especially for the city and the fans.”

“Winning the cup made it an amazing season. I know what the team wants, what the city wants and then I mean, you are in a team who who plays to your strength, who knows the quality.”

Unfinished business completed

After previously enjoying a successful loan spell with Trabzonspor, Onuachu returned permanently, determined to fulfil a promise he had made to supporters.

The 31-year-old explained that he always believed goals would come once he returned to the Turkish club.

“I mean, everything will always work out in one way or the other. So, coming there, I know I was going to score some goals,” Onuachu added.

He revealed he had sent a message to fans before finalising his move.

“Even before I made the transfer, I made a video for the Trabzonspor fans and I told them I’m coming back stronger and better and then that we had a unfinished business,” he continued.

“The last time I was on loan there, I told them that I’m coming to finish it. So I feel free what I said to them before I signed, that’s good.”

His impressive performances have reportedly attracted interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, with speculation growing that another major move could be on the horizon.

Nigeria face Poland

Legit.ng previously reported that the Super Eagles will continue their international preparations with friendly matches against Poland and Portugal during the current FIFA window.

The fixtures come shortly after Nigeria lifted the Unity Cup, defeating Zimbabwe in the semi-final before overcoming Jamaica in the final to secure the trophy in Onuachu's absence.

Source: Legit.ng