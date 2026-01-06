Rising political tension in Rivers State deepened as FCT Minister Nyesom Wike accused unnamed leaders of misleading Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Wike warned that misinformation surrounding the peace deal brokered by President Tinubu could destabilise the South-South region

The former governor insisted that agreements signed by key stakeholders must be honoured to safeguard stability in Rivers

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said on Monday that some political leaders were misleading Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, amid growing political tension in the south-southern state.

According to Premium Times, Wike, a former governor of Rivers State, made the remarks during a visit to Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area. He claimed that certain unnamed leaders were “deliberately” misinforming Nigerians about the peace deal that had earlier been endorsed.

Wike accuses leaders of misinformation as Rivers political crisis deepens in the South-South region. Photo credit: NyesomWike/KSC Fubara/x

Source: Twitter

The FCT minister described the alleged “deliberate misinformation” as irresponsible and warned that it was capable of destabilising the state.

“People think they can just say anything in politics and it will not matter. It matters. If it did not matter yesterday, it will matter today, and if not today, it will matter tomorrow,” he said.

He stressed that the agreement was collectively endorsed, with all parties freely signing, only for some to return to Rivers and begin to “contradict” the same position they had earlier accepted.

Agreements must be honoured

Wike insisted that the peace deal reached before President Bola Tinubu during the emergency rule last year must be respected. Without revealing details, he alleged that Governor Fubara had reneged on the agreement.

“The agreement was duly signed by key stakeholders, including a former governor of Rivers, Peter Odili, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, as well as leaders of major political parties and other top officials,” he said.

The minister described Rivers as an important political force in the South-South region and urged leaders to always speak the truth, especially on issues that affect peace and stability. He recalled attempts by some factions to dismantle the Peoples Democratic Party’s structure in the state during a past convention, noting that the move failed and eventually collapsed.

Wike maintained that his political decisions had always been guided by principle rather than personal interest or party loyalty. He also praised President Tinubu for what he termed “unprecedented appointments” of Rivers State indigenes into key federal positions, saying the president had demonstrated sincerity and commitment by honouring agreements.

Background to Rivers political crisis

Political tension in Rivers State has intensified in recent months due to exchanges between Governor Fubara and Wike. The feud was reignited after Wike alleged that Fubara failed to uphold the peace deal brokered by President Tinubu in June last year.

Earlier, the crisis between the two leaders had led to the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers by President Tinubu in March 2025. Governor Fubara, alongside all elected officials, was suspended for six months before returning to office in September after the president lifted the emergency rule.

The president later brokered a second peace deal in June 2025 between Messrs Fubara and Wike, alongside their supporters, in an effort to restore stability in the state.

Tinubu-brokered agreement under scrutiny as Wike insists political leaders must honour signed commitments. Photo credit: NyesomWike/x

Source: Facebook

Wike sets condition for forgiving governor Fubara

Legit.ng earlier reported that amid the ongoing political turmoil in Rivers State, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has expressed willingness to forgive Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his estranged political godson and successor, if Fubara genuinely seeks reconciliation.

Speaking during a media parley on April 18 in Abuja, Wike affirmed his readiness to let go of past grievances, stating, “Sincerely.”

Source: Legit.ng