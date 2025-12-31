Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said many state governors are making mistakes because of money.

Wike said state governors have a lot of money because of fuel subsidy removal.

He said governors think everything is about money and end up making mistakes.

As reported by Channels Television, Wike stated this during his end-of-year media chat in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Monday, December 29, 2025

“Money can make you not to see well. The kind of money the governors have now, we never saw it. That’s why most of them make mistakes. They think everything is about money. When they live this way, look at where it has come.”

Wike said he never saw that kind of money during his eight years as governor of Rivers State between 2015 and 2023.

According to Wike, he never received than N200 billion from the Federation Account in a year.

“In all my life, as governor for eight years in Rivers, I have never received from the Federation Account more than N200 billion in a year. The records are there.

“States are now making a budget of over a trillion because the removal of fuel subsidy has now made money available to the states, and so most of them are blindfolded.”

Nigerians react as Wike slams governors

@Andy_Dgr8

It really puts things into perspective about resource allocation and fiscal challenges at the state level. Managing a state like Rivers with limited funds must have required serious prioritization and tough decisions. I learnt that this Tinubu administration is sharing money like water. Now so much more could be achieved with fairer revenue distribution!

@OdogwuOgbete

In dollar terms/purchasing power parity, there's no difference between N200b then and N800b now.

@ifeanyispace

What you received is worth more than what they are getting now. You wasted most on the presidential bid that scattered your heart.

@DAVIDAdec

Thats why its hard for you to remove eyes from Fubara business.

@Statecraft_NGR

Minister Wike is making comparisons in nominal naira terms, let him compare in USD terms or even in purchasing power terms. Journalists should interrogate in real-time

