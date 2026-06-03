Oyo Police have launched an investigation into the night attack on the NIS passport office in Ogbomosho

Five assailants stole a firearm and assaulted two on-duty immigration officers during the terrifying invasion

Concerns grow in Ogbomosho following recent abductions and ongoing teacher strikes over safety fears

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters in Nigeria and Africa.

Ogbomosho, Oyo state - The Oyo State Police Command said it has commenced a "comprehensive investigation" into the attack on the facility of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) passport office in Ogbomosho, Oyo state.

Legit.ng reports that the probe follows an invasion by a stick-wielding quintet on Tuesday night, June 2.

Police launch an investigation after assailants invaded the Nigeria Immigration Service passport office in Ogbomosho, Oyo state.

Source: Original

Gunmen invade Ogbomosho passport office

According to the police, preliminary information indicates that the attackers scaled the perimeter fence of the NIS Ogbomosho office. They carted away a G3 rifle assigned to the office, as well as ammunition.

In a statement signed by Ayanlade Olayinka, spokesperson for the Oyo State Command, the police said immediate reinforcement, including operatives from the Command Monitoring Unit and surveillance teams, was deployed to the scene for intervention and assessment immediately after the distress report was received.

The statement read:

"Findings from the preliminary investigation revealed that the assailants, numbering about five, gained access to the premises through the rear fence bordering a large expanse of bushland. The hoodlums reportedly attacked two Immigration officers who were on night duty, assaulting them with sticks and other dangerous weapons before making away with a G3 rifle assigned to the office, together with ammunition attached thereto.

"The suspects also carted away a mobile phone belonging to one of the officers on duty, a generating set and a motorcycle battery before escaping through the same route used to gain access to the facility."

Legit.ng gathered that the injured officers have received medical attention and are currently in stable condition.

Police reassure Ogbomosho residents amid concerns

Meanwhile, Abimbola Olugbenga, the Oyo commissioner of police (CP), reassured residents of Ogbomosho and its environs that his men 'remain resolute in their commitment to protecting lives and property and preventing criminal elements from gaining a foothold within the state'.

The police boss urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious persons or activities to the nearest security formation.

Oyo CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga reassures Ogbomosho residents on security, urges vigilance and prompt reporting of suspicious activities. Photo credit: @OyoPoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The attack on the NIS office in Ogbomosho comes 19 days after suspected Boko Haram terrorists abducted 39 students and several ⁠teachers in an attack targeting several schools in Oyo state.

The assault took place in ⁠Ahoro Esinele community in Oriire district, targeting a secondary school and two primary schools. Oriire is located within the Ogbomosho zone.

One abducted teacher was killed hours after the attack.

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) is currently on strike over the continued captivity of teachers and pupils abducted during attacks on schools in the Oriire local government area (LGA) of Oyo state. This is in addition to outrage from members of the public.

The police statement can be read in full below via X:

Read more Oyo state news:

Oyo: Makinde told to resign

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Oyo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) criticised Governor Seyi Makinde over his remarks on the security situation in the state, calling for his resignation.

The Oyo APC described Makinde's comments at a political event as a misrepresentation of the constitutional role of state governors in addressing insecurity in Nigeria.

In a statement by Olawale Sadare, its spokesperson, the party faulted Makinde’s claim that he is constrained in tackling insecurity because security agencies are under the control of the federal government.

Source: Legit.ng