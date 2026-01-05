Africa Digital Media Awards

Flashback to What Wike Said as Speculation Emerges Over Son Contesting in 2027 Election
Politics

Flashback to What Wike Said as Speculation Emerges Over Son Contesting in 2027 Election

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Nyesom Wike's son Joaquin rumoured to run for Obio-Akpor House of Representatives seat in the 2027 elections
  • The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister emphasises the importance of exposing his sons to government and public affairs
  • Criticism mounts as Wike’s sons accompany him to official events in Nigeria and abroad amid public scrutiny

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering world politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, speculation has emerged online suggesting that one of Nyesom Wike’s sons may contest for the Obio-Akpor House of Representatives seat.

According to some posts, Joaquin, the 25-year-old son of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, is reportedly preparing to run, potentially to succeed Kingsley Chinda.

Nyesom Wike addressed speculation over his sons' alleged involvement in politics.
Speculation surfaces over Nyesom Wike’s son and the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS
Source: Facebook

The rumours further suggest that consultations are ongoing, with the FCT Minister reportedly introducing his son to friends and political associates.

One such post, shared by influencer Bolanle Cole on Monday, January 5, reads:

"POV: Wike’s son set to contest for Obio-Akpor House of Representatives.
"Consultations are currently ongoing, with the FCT Minister reportedly introducing his son to friends and political associates.
"Nyesom Wike’s son is said to be preparing to contest for the House of Representatives at the age of 25, reportedly to replace Rt. Hon. Kingsley Chinda."

Wike says sons must learn about govt

Amid the rumours, Legit.ng recalls that in November 2025, Wike reacted to viral photos showing his sons accompanying him on local and foreign trips, saying he has the right to carry them along.

He said his sons, as master’s degree holders, needed the exposure.

Wike said on Channels Television’s Politics Today:

“What law says that my sons shouldn’t travel? Let the FCT say where they paid N1. What official matter? Did they sign any document? It doesn’t need to be a personal trip.

“What’s wrong? So, I can travel with anybody from the FCT. I can travel with anybody in Nigeria. I have that right.
"Oh, come on, they have to know how Nigeria is. They have to learn about government."
Nyesom Wike attending official events with his sons, including project commissioning in the FCT and a visit to Okrika LGA in Rivers, amid past criticism for taking them to a summit in Dubai, UAE.
Nyesom Wike and his son, Joaquin, attend official engagements amid public scrutiny. Photo credits: @jasperteck0, @GovWike
Source: Twitter

Wike has been spotted with his sons at official events, including the commissioning of projects in the FCT and his recent visit to Okrika Local Government Area (LGA) in his home state, Rivers.

In October 2025, the minister was criticised by some Nigerians for taking his sons to a summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Rivers crisis: Wike, Fubara agreement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara faces mounting pressure, former National Assembly member Senator Olaka Nwogu said that all agreements with Wike intended to resolve the state’s political crisis “have been flouted by the governor at one time or another.

Nwogu, who said he was part of a major meeting in 2025, Nwogu faulted the Rivers governor's integrity.

Asked if an agreement has been reached that Fubara will not contest for a second term in the 2027 Rivers State gubernatorial election, the former federal lawmaker replied: "Well, that is part of it."

Source: Legit.ng

