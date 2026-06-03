A 45-year-old man, Yusuf Usman, tragically died after falling into an abandoned well in Kwa Town, Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State while trying to retrieve a mobile phone

The Kano State Fire Service confirmed that he was rescued unconscious but later passed away due to oxygen depletion and excessive heat inside the pit

Authorities have urged residents to cover or fill abandoned wells and take proactive steps to protect lives and prevent similar accidents

A tragic incident occurred in Kwa Town, Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State, where a 45-year-old man, Yusuf Usman, lost his life after falling into an abandoned well while attempting to retrieve a mobile phone.

The Kano State Fire Service confirmed the event, stating that its Emergency Response Unit received a distress call at about 11:13 a.m. on June 3.

Kano Fire Service confirms rescue efforts as man falls into abandoned well. Photo credit: EphraimMuller/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to the spokesperson, ACFO Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, firefighters from the state headquarters were immediately dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, our rescue team found the victim trapped inside the well, which had been converted into a refuse pit. He was successfully rescued unconscious but was later confirmed dead, reportedly due to oxygen depletion and excessive heat inside the pit,” Abdullahi said.

The deceased’s body was handed over to the Ward Head of Kwa Town, Alhaji Muktar, for burial arrangements. The community has since been mourning the loss of Yusuf Usman.

Safety Appeal to Residents

Abdullahi further revealed that the Director of the Fire Service, Alhaji Sani Anas, has urged residents to ensure that wells are properly covered and abandoned ones filled to prevent similar tragedies. He also called on parents and community leaders to take proactive measures to safeguard their surroundings and protect lives in Kano.

This incident highlights the dangers posed by abandoned wells and refuse pits. Proper community awareness and preventive measures can help avoid such heartbreaking losses in the future.

Emergency response highlights dangers of abandoned refuse pits in local areas. Photo credit: Westen/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Decorator hacked to death at burial ceremony

Legit.ng earlier reported that suspected assailants hacked a 30-year-old decorator, Esohe Aigbe, to death in Benin City, Edo State. The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at Ojo Street in the Ogida area of Benin City. Aigbe was attacked at a burial ceremony she attended to assist a friend in decorating the venue.

As reported by The Punch, a source said Aigbe had completed the decoration work and was still at the venue when the assailants attacked her with a machete. Speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons, the source said: ‎“The deceased was attacked with a machete at the venue of the burial, where she went to do a decorating job. After the attack, the perpetrators left hurriedly. ‎”Some good Samaritans rushed to the scene and rushed her to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, where she died due to the deep matchet cut.”

Contacted by phone, the Edo State Police Command’s The State Police Public Relations Officer, Eno Ikoedem, confirmed the unfortunate incident. Ikoedem said the command is aware of the murder case in the ancient city.

Source: Legit.ng