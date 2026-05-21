Ahmed Galadima Aminu has gained an advantage in the Adamawa APC governorship race after multiple withdrawals.

Citing party unity and internal consensus considerations, three aspirants stepped down ahead of the primary

A former contender has also redirected his ambitions while pledging support for Galadima’s governorship bid

The governorship race in Adamawa state under the All Progressives Congress (APC) is taking a new shape as Ahmed Galadima Aminu appears set to emerge as the party’s flagbearer.

Fresh political twist as Galadima gains momentum after three rivals exit APC race. Photo: S_techie_yola, GovernorAUF, IbrahimHmayo

Source: Twitter

The development follows the withdrawal of three other aspirants ahead of the primary election scheduled for today, Thursday, May 21.

Those who stepped aside from the contest include Engr. Diaulhaq Abubakar, Comrade Mustapha Salihu, and Alhaji Ibrahim Thul.

In his withdrawal statement, Engr. Abubakar, as shared by Daily Trust, said he was stepping down in order to protect “party unity and progress”. He also urged his supporters across the state to throw their weight behind Galadima and support his bid.

Comrade Salihu, who also exited the race, said his decision was taken “in the interest of unity within the party”. After stepping down, he announced a shift in ambition, now aiming for the Adamawa Central Senatorial seat instead.

According to him, the stability of the APC mattered more than personal ambition.

During a visit to Salihu on Wednesday evening, May 20, Galadima expressed appreciation to the former hopeful. He lauded his decision and described it as an act of selflessness. He also promised cooperation going forward and wished him success in his new senatorial ambition.

Similarly, Ibrahim Thul also pulled out of the governorship contest, describing his decision as an act of sportsmanship in support of Galadima. He added that Galadima has the capacity to unite party members and strengthen the APC’s chances in Adamawa.

APC primaries: 70 lawmakers lose tickets

Previously, Legit.ng reported that about 70 APC senators and House of Representatives members have lost their return tickets for the 2027 elections after failing to secure nominations in the party’s primaries nationwide.

Adamawa APC race shifts as three contenders step down for Ahmed Galadima Aminu

Source: Original

Although final results are yet to be officially released, many incumbents were defeated or stepped down during the exercise, with reports indicating they will not return to the National Assembly in 2027.

The report also noted rising tension and protests during the primaries, as affected lawmakers and their supporters raised concerns over the process.

APC primaries: 12 reps lose return tickets

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC primaries ahead of the 2027 elections saw 12 serving House of Representatives members lose their return tickets across several states, including Edo, Imo, Kwara, Kebbi, and Jigawa.

Among the notable losers was House Majority Leader Julius Ihonvbere, who was defeated in Edo state, alongside other incumbents who lost to new contenders and consensus candidates during the party’s primary elections.

The report highlighted that multiple lawmakers, including defectors and first-term members, were unable to secure APC nominations as the primaries reshaped party representation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

APC primaries: Ex-leaders whose children won tickets

Legit.ng had reported that children of former Nigerian presidents and governors emerged as winners of APC House of Representatives tickets during the party’s 2027 primaries held across several states nationwide.

Among the notable winners were Yusuf Buhari and Adamu Abubakar, alongside other candidates linked to former governors, who secured nominations to contest federal constituency seats under the ruling party.

Source: Legit.ng