Port Harcourt, Rivers State - There are indications that President Bola Tinubu has stepped into the ongoing feud between Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to a 'highly credible source' cited by The Punch on Saturday, January 10, President Tinubu summoned Wike for a meeting to discuss the Rivers crisis.

Tinubu allegedly intervenes in Rivers feud

The source, who is close to the president, disclosed that the meeting would be held outside the country.

It was also gathered that Fubara flew out of the country on a private jet on Thursday, January 8, with the plan of meeting Tinubu in France.

Recall that Tinubu mediated in the lingering Rivers crisis, after which Fubara and Wike agreed to a truce.

Barely three months after the end of the emergency rule, Wike and Governor Fubara's feud resurfaced.

Speaking on the fresh impeachment plot, the top source disclosed that President Tinubu had intervened.

He said:

“The president must see the danger in what Wike is doing, though I am aware that he has summoned him to a meeting in Dubai. You know the president is currently out of the country. Barring any last-minute change, they are expected to meet abroad. Wike cannot impeach Fubara; the President will call him to order."

A senior administrative official at the APC national secretariat stated that discussions were ongoing on how national leaders of the party would also meet Tinubu upon his arrival in the country.

Wike denies being behind move to impeach Fubara

Meanwhile, an ally of the FCT minister, who spoke on condition of anonymity, absolved the ex-Rivers governor of any involvement in the impeachment process against Fubara, saying the state's lawmakers were behind it.

The ally dismissed the claim that Wike was disrespecting the president by attacking Fubara.

She said:

“People accusing the minister of disrespecting the President are mischievous. It is not about the President, and Wike is a number one supporter of Mr President. So, that claim is not correct."

Rivers: Senator Nwogu slams Fubara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as Governor Fubara faced mounting pressure, a former National Assembly member, Senator Olaka Nwogu, said that all agreements with Wike, intended to resolve the state’s political crisis “were flouted by the governor at one time or another."

Nwogu, who stated that he was part of a major meeting in 2025, Nwogu faulted the Rivers governor's integrity.

