After the conclusion of the 2026 UTME examination, a lady revealed that she picked the University of Ibadan as her second choice, and also mentioned her dream course

She revealed in the post the score she got in the JAMB examination she wrote, and asked if she could gain admission to study a major course at the University of Ibadan

Her question and the score she got in the exam immediately caught the attention of social media users, who gave an immediate answer to her social media post

A young lady who picked the University of Ibadan (UI) as her second choice during her JAMB registration has posted her 2026 UTME score online.

While the University of Ibadan (UI) is yet to officially begin registration for the 2026/2027 admission process, the lady, who appeared to be a commercial student, mentioned the course she wishes to study at the popular university.

Lady who wrote 2026 UTME shares score, asks if UI will accept her. Right Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Facebook/Pweety Anikeade, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: Facebook

University of Ibadan aspirant posts UTME score

In the same post, she asked if her UTME score would afford her an opportunity to study the said course at the University of Ibadan.

On her Facebook page, Pweety Anikeade wrote her dream course and mentioned her JAMB score.

She said:

“Good morning everyone, pls can I study Banking and Finance at UI with 194 and I picked it as second choice.”

Immediately she said this, a social media user, Joseph Adesanya, reacted to her question and told her she is not qualified to study the course, while also explaining why.

University of Ibadan aspirant picks UI as second choice, posts UTME score, asks admission question. Photo Source: Facebook/Pweety Anikeade

Source: Facebook

University of Ibadan aspirant mentions dream course

His statement:

“You are not qualified. You need to score a minimum of 200 in your JAMB to qualify for UI post-UTME exam.”

It is worth noting that the University of Ibadan (UI), at the time of writing this report, has not released an official cut-off mark for admission into the 2026/2027 academic session.

However, JAMB recently announced 150 as the admission cut-off mark for Nigerian universities during its policy meeting that took place in May 2026.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan has offered admission to a young lady 9 years after she finished secondary school.

She said she wrote JAMB many times and even changed her course plans along the way. After several attempts and setbacks, she was finally admitted to study Nursing at the University of Ibadan.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady has finally secured admission into the University of Ibadan after writing JAMB multiple times over a period of five years.

She shared her joy online after matriculating at the school, saying she is proud to be a student of the University of Ibadan. She also celebrated her achievement with a post that drew congratulatory messages from many people.

University of Ibadan graduate shares JAMB score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan law graduate has shared her JAMB score and her admission story online.

She revealed that she scored 218 in her UTME and was surprised, but still got admission to study Law at the University of Ibadan. She also shared that she is now close to becoming a lawyer despite the challenges she faced.

Source: Legit.ng