Amid complaints over the price of cooking gas, a young lady took to her social media page to share her experience with Nigerians

She explained that she purchased cooking gas and mentioned the unexpected amount she paid for 3kg of gas

The price she mentioned in the viral post drew the attention of many people, who also shared their personal experiences online

As many continue to speak about their experiences purchasing cooking gas in their respective areas, a young lady took to her page to share the amount she paid to buy 3kg of cooking gas.

In her post, she promised not to cook food as often as she used to, so she could preserve her cooking gas and make it last for a long time.

Nigerians react as lady shares price of cooking gas she bought. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/@Komoo_taiwo5, Getty Images/Wirestock

Source: Twitter

Cooking gas: Lady posts price of 3kg

She gave an instance in the post, stating that whatever she does with the gas she filled in her cylinder must now have a purpose.

@Komoo_taiwo5, speaking about the amount she paid for 3kg of cooking gas, said:

"I just used 6k to fill 3kg gas, nah once my eyes clear. From today, I won't be cooking anyhow again. Even boiling water must have a clear purpose."

Cooking gas price: Lady posts unexpected cost of 3kg. Photo Source: Twitter/@Komoo_taiwo5

Source: Twitter

In the same post, she prayed to God to make the country better so cooking gas could become more affordable for her.

She added:

"God abeg, make this country better for us soon."

Her statement also drew the attention of a few individuals who shared the amounts they paid for cooking gas in their respective areas.

Reactions as lady buys cooking gas

@thenoblejames added:

"12,600 to fill 6kg lol I wan craze on Sunday."

@sz_josh1 noted:

"3kg na 6,300 for here. O sumi."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a student of the Federal University of Lafia has lamented the rising cost of cooking gas after sharing her experience online.

She said her gas finished while she was cooking, and she had no money to replace it. She also revealed that 1kg of cooking gas now sells for N2,200 in her area.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man cried out over the scarcity of cooking gas in his area after struggling to find it.

He said he eventually bought 1kg of cooking gas for N2,500 and was shocked by the price. The man then asked other Nigerians how much gas sells for in their areas. His video sparked reactions online.

In a separate story, Legit.ng reported that a TikTok video has shown a generator being powered with cooking gas, as Nigerians look for cheaper alternatives to petrol.

The video sparked interest online, with some users saying they have already converted their generators to run on cooking gas and that it works well.

Cooking gas: Man reveals amount of 2kg

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man has shared a receipt online showing how much he paid for cooking gas amid rising prices.

He said he bought the gas for N1,500, but noted that it was cheaper the week before, when he got it for N1,400. His post drew reactions from Nigerians who also shared how much they buy cooking gas in their areas.

Source: Legit.ng