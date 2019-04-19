Bre Tiesi's biography: age, net worth, ex-husband, and ethnicity

Bre Tiesi is a model-turned-real-estate-agent who first made headlines when she welcomed a son with Nick Cannon. She is also a social media personality. Bre has appeared on TV shows such as Entertainment Tonight and Selling Sunset.

Bre Tiesi-Manziel attends Debbie Durkin's EcoLuxe Lounge Honoring Film Nominees at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Tasia Wells

Bre Tiesi is a popular media personality. She managed to become famous as a model and actress. She is Nick Cannon's girlfriend, and together they have a son.

Profile summary

Full name Breana Falon Tiesi Famous as Bre Tiesi Gender Female Date of birth 4 May 1991 Age 32 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5′7″ (170 cm) Weight 115 lbs (52 kgs) Body measurements 32-24-34 inches (81-60-86 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Hazel Father John David Gregory Mother Debra Tiesi Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Nick Cannon Children 1 School Agoura High School Profession Realtor, model, social media personality and actress Net worth $3 million Instagram @bre_tiesi Facebook Bre Tiesi TikTok @bretiesi

Bre Tiesi's biography

Bre Tiesi has ventured into acting and modelling and established herself as a prominent social media figure. Her journey in the world of modelling commenced during her teenage years.

Subsequently, she made notable appearances on television series such as WAGS and Cannon's Wild n' Out. Additionally, she launched her own YouTube channel and a fitness program.

Where is Bre Tiesi originally from?

Bre Tiesi was born Breana Falon Tiesi in Los Angeles, California, on 4 May 1991. Bre Tiesi's parents are Debra Tiesi and John David Gregory.

John David Gregory was an MMA fighter, while Debra Tiesi is a nutritionist. Bre has a younger sister named Alexis Tiesi, who is a choreographer and dancer.

How old is Bre Tiesi?

As of 2023, Bre Tiesi's age is 32 years old. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What is Bre's ethnicity?

She has mixed ethnicity. Her ancestry can be traced back to German, Scottish, and English roots.

Career

After completing high school, Bre began her career as a model. She has worked with various magazines and brands such as Loaded, Brobible.com, Playboy and others. Bre also worked for Enrique Models for two years.

She worked as a real estate agent at Keller Williams Beverly Hills. Bre began her acting career in 2011 when she appeared in the television series MMAthletics. She also appeared in three episodes of the television series Entertainment Tonight.

Bre Tiesi's Selling Sunset role

Bre became a member of the Netflix series Selling Sunset, where she played a significant role in season 6. In the season, Chelsea Lazkani, another agent, tried to exploit Bre's past as a model in their interactions, leading to several contentious clashes between them.

Bre also maintains a strong presence on various social media platforms. Her self-titled YouTube channel boasts 8,000 subscribers. On TikTok, she commands a substantial following with 1.1 million followers and 13.8 million likes.

On Instagram, her page enjoys the attention of 1.1 million followers, and her Facebook page has an impressive 1.7 million followers as of writing.

What is Bre Tiesi's net worth?

According to Freshers Live, Bre Tiesi's net worth is estimated to be $3 million. She has acquired wealth from her various endeavours as an actress, brand endorsements, modelling, and realtor.

Is Nick Cannon still together with Bre Tiesi?

Bre and Nick are in an open relationship. The two met through a mutual friend, Dave Osokow, and she later appeared on Nick Cannon's show Wild N' Out. Bre and Nick Cannon have a son named Legendary Love Cannon. Bre Tiesi's kid was born on 8 July 2022.

Bre was formerly wed to Johnny Manziel, an NFL player. Johnny proposed to Bre in the romantic setting of Paris in 2016, and the couple tied the knot in 2018. However, Bre Tiesi and Johnny Manziel's marital journey took a different turn as Bre initiated divorce proceedings, and the process was officially concluded in November 2021.

How tall is Bre Tiesi?

Bre Tiesi's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres), and she weighs 115 pounds (52 kilograms). She has black hair and hazel eyes. Her body measurements are 32-24-34 inches (81-60-86 centimeters).

Quick facts about Bre Tiesi

She got her start in modelling when she was a teenager.

She has a long-standing passion for fitness.

Bre got her first breast augmentation at the age of 18.

In 2022, Bre had her second breast augmentation.

Bre Tiesi is a real example of a woman who, despite her luxurious lifestyle, values family values and is able to set the right priorities in life. She has achieved immense popularity due to her relationship with Nick Cannon.

