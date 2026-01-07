Morris Monye has speculated that Nyesom Wike aims to position his son for the Rivers State governorship

Port Harcourt, Rivers State – Morris Monye, former director of mobilisation for the Obidient Movement, said he believes Nyesom Wike ‘will play the long game by ultimately positioning his son to become Governor of Rivers State.'

Legit.ng reports that, according to some posts, Joaquin, the 25-year-old son of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, is a potential political office contestant.

'Wike preparing son for governorship' - Monye

The rumours further suggest that consultations are ongoing, with the FCT minister reportedly introducing his son to friends and political associates.

One such post, shared by influencer Bolanle Cole on Monday, January 5, reads:

"POV: Wike’s son set to contest for Obio-Akpor House of Representatives.

"Consultations are currently ongoing, with the FCT Minister reportedly introducing his son to friends and political associates.

"Nyesom Wike’s son is said to be preparing to contest for the House of Representatives at the age of 25, reportedly to replace Rt. Hon. Kingsley Chinda."

Monye predicts Wike’s son's ambition

On Wednesday, January 7, Monye wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page:

“I think the FCT minister has realised that in the game of politics, the only person you can trust is your blood.

“So I am wagering he will want to play the long game by eventually positioning his son for Governor of Rivers state.

“He should take a note from the late Kwara strongman, Dr. Olusola Saraki who made his son, Dr. Bukola Saraki the Governor.

“Later in life, the father wanted his daughter Gbemi Saraki to be Governor after him through the ACPN party but Dr. Bukola Saraki preferred his political son Abdulfatah Ahmed (who later became Governor) and stood against his father.

“So it’s not always a guarantee that blood must do your bidding.

“I’m a very patient person. Time will tell.”

