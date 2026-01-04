Nyesom Wike declares that his political career would suffer irreparable damage if Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, secures a second term in office

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says a firm decision had already been taken regarding the 2027 governorship contest

Earlier in the week, Wike said what he described as a “leadership mistake” in Rivers would be corrected in 2027, promising to disclose details of the agreement that restored Fubara to power

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has said his political career would be ruined if Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers, secures a second term in the 2027 elections.

As reported by The Cable, speaking on Saturday, January 3, during a stakeholders’ meeting in Okrika Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State, Wike said a decision has been made on Fubara’s second-term ambition.

Daily Trust quoted Wike as saying:

“We have made a decision as far as Tinubu is concerned. The other one (Fubara) — no way. Because if we make another mistake, then we will go and bury ourselves politically. I will not allow myself to be buried. I will not allow that mistake again.

“So everybody should know we have made a decision.”

Yilwatda mentions APC leader in Rivers

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has stated that the leader of the party in Rivers state is Governor Fubara, adding that he would support the second-term ambition of the governor if he can win the primaries of the party.

The APC chairman said:

“Governor Fubara is the leader of the APC in Rivers State, but he would need to coordinate with every other person in the state.”

Professor Yilwatda explained that the party leadership did not choose who to support in the APC primary, adding that he would sympathise with the governor should he not win the party ticket for his second term in office and then move on with whoever wins the ticket.

Yilwatda's comment came amid the renewed rivalry between Fubara and Wike's camp, who has alleged that the governor had failed to abide by their agreement with President Bola Tinubu.

