A young Nigerian man captured his father's emotional reaction to receiving a new phone at a time he never expected

According to the son, he had visited his father only to become disappointed upon seeing the bad condition of his phone

Nigerians who came across the post on TikTok stormed the comments section to applaud the doting son

A Nigerian man drew admiration online after he documented his father’s heartfelt response to an unexpected gift.

The video he posted showed a deeply emotional moment that touched viewers on social media.

Man replaces father’s old device, captures his reaction. Photo credit: @messifirstborn/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man gifts his father a phone

The young man identified as @messifirstborn on TikTok explained that he had gone home to greet his father and was taken aback by the poor state of the old device his father used.

Concerned by what he saw, he decided to purchase a brand new phone for him.

When he presented the gift, his father reacted with surprise and began to offer prayers for his son. The son recorded the moment and shared it online for everyone to see.

He captioned the video:

"I went home to say hi to my dad. Unfortunately his phone shock me. Wetin be this? My man. Na so I say make I give am brand new phone. He was really surprised. He kept on praying for my brand. So this man can pray like this."

Man disappointed to see father's old phone. Photo credit: @messifirstborn/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as son gifts father a phone

Viewers who watched the clip on TikTok flooded the comments section with praise for the thoughtful gesture.

Many applauded the son for his care and described him as a dutiful child who remembered his father’s needs.

Others shared similar stories of their own parents and expressed how moved they were by the emotional video.

@Lissy Barbie said:

"God will continue to bless you and everyone of us that wanna do for our parents."

@Real said:

"My dad Dey always lost phone after one month so I no buy again. That small phone Dey last well well."

@Sarah said:

"Remember when I got my dad phone after months of no phone till today he still dy use that phone as prayer point for me. God bless u father’s deserves to be appreciated."

@Omo Balogun wrote:

"You're blessed my brother, I just can't keep praying for you when I checked your page. There are many out there that have the ability to do this for their family but failed to do so continue sowing higher."

@Amos Augusta said:

"The day I bought my mom Redmi she still ask me to give her the small phone back that small phone is very important to her."

@jovita commented:

"The first time I brought something for my father clothes and others items omo come see happiness anytime he called me he will still be thanking me."

@sô mã added:

"Funny enough he no fit forget that small phone, my mama get 2 big phones and she still buy small phone they are really addicted to their small phone."

See the post below:

Man gifts younger brother a phone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man captured a heartwarming moment that since captivated online audiences.

In the clip, he was seated in the living room, presenting his younger brother with a mobile phone he had purchased for him.

Source: Legit.ng