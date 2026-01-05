Nyesom Wike has strongly warned the national secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Basiru, to steer clear of Rivers State politics

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister cautioned Basiru against making careless and provocative statements about the state

Wike alleged that some political actors had taken advantage of the N600 billion allegedly left in the state’s coffers and were now speaking recklessly about Rivers’ affairs

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering world politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oyigbo, Rivers State - Nyesom Wike, FCT minister, on Monday, January 5, warned Ajibola Basiru, the national secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported by Vanguard, Wike asked Basiru not to take his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for granted, asking the top APC official to steer clear of Rivers State politics.

Nyesom Wike warns APC leader Ajibola Basiru, saying ‘your hands might get burnt.’ Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Wike warns Basiru over Rivers politics

Legit.ng recalls that Basiru had recently criticised an APC official for describing Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara as “so-called governor”.

Basiru was reacting to the remarks by Victor Giadom, the APC Vice Chairman (South-South), who spoke during a political gathering in Gokana Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State. Fubara is a member of the APC, while Wike is a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain.

An excerpt from Giadom’s speech in a video posted on Facebook suggests the APC chieftain declared Gokana a political stronghold hostile to Governor Fubara.

Giadom, who hails from Gokana, is an ally of the immediate past Rivers State governor and current FCT minister, Wike.

Basiru warned that such language undermines democratic institutions and the dignity of an elected office.

Wike cautions against political interference

But reacting during a ‘thank you’ visit to Oyigbo LGA on Monday, January 5, 2026, Wike took exception to the APC secretary’s intervention.

The Nation quoted Wike as saying:

“Let me warn those who come to River State because you have heard about N600 billion. You come here, you collect, and you open your mouth, you talk anyhow. I want to say it. You know, when you are doing something for the interest of everybody, some people will come out to make sure those things don't work. I want to say it here: Take this message, tell your national secretary, ‘leave Rivers State alone. Go and ask those who have tried it before.’

“Don't take our support from Mr. President for granted. You have to be careful the statements you make. You have to be careful. Today, you are enjoying in Osun. You don't know those who did the work. You are opening your mouth to talk about River State. Anything you see, take it. Anything you see, what? Take it."

Wike continued:

“When Mr. President comes back, when I see the Minister of Blue Economy (Gboyega Oyetola), I will tell them to tell him to go and ask other people what has happened to them before. Putting your hands in Rivers State politics, your hands might get burnt."

Nyesom Wike takes charge of Rivers State's politics amid a power tussle with Siminalayi Fubara. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

He added:

“I can challenge anybody. This state (Rivers) is a no-go area. Don't dare. So, take the one you have taken. Stop making unnecessary comments. If not, when I come out...And I want to tell anybody, we agreed to support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023; nobody forced us. We are the first state that did it.”

The trending video can be watched in full below:

Read more Nyesom Wike-related news:

Rivers crisis: Wike, Fubara agreement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as Fubara faces mounting pressure, former National Assembly member Senator Olaka Nwogu said that all agreements with Wike intended to resolve the state’s political crisis “have been flouted by the governor at one time or another.

Nwogu, who said he was part of a major meeting in 2025, Nwogu faulted the Rivers governor's integrity.

Asked if an agreement has been reached that Fubara will not contest for a second term in the 2027 Rivers State gubernatorial election, the former federal lawmaker replied: "Well, that is part of it."

Source: Legit.ng