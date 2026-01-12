TVC's Babajide Kolade-Otitoju has discussed Rivers State's political challenges ahead of the 2027 elections

The veteran journalist revealed President Tinubu's dilemma involving Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Nyesom Wike

Kolade-Otitoju explained that Governor Fubara's support from the public complicates Tinubu's strategy for a seamless election win

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rivers, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, director of news at TVC Communications, said President Bola Tinubu faces a dilemma: he wants to win the state “hands down” in the 2027 elections.

In a recent interview with TVC News, monitored by Legit.ng, Kolade-Otitoju explained that Tinubu’s plan for a comprehensive victory in Rivers depends on the support of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Kolade-Otitoju explains President Tinubu’s 'dilemma' amid the Wike-Fubara rivalry in Rivers State. Photo credits: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Tinubu’s alleged Rivers dilemma explained

According to the journalist, Fubara enjoys strong support from ordinary citizens, but President Tinubu also does not want to lose the backing of Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said:

“The dilemma for the president is, the president wants to win the presidential election in River State without any complaint; he wants to win it hands down. But he needs Fubara to make that happen.

"Fubara has the support of the ordinary people. They think that in this contest for power, that Fubara is the victim. And Nigerians like to side with the underdog. So, Rivers people are with Fubara, in large numbers.

Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, faces pressure and potential impeachment. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

"The president wants to invest that support that Fubara has in Rivers state. At the same time, he does not want to lose an ally like Nyesom Wike. But the moment Nyesom Wike saw that Fubara moved into the All Progressives Congress (APC), with the desire to be able to contest the election without Wike being in a position to stop him, especially after he was said to have promised during a reconciliation meeting with the assembly members present, with Wike present, that he would not seek re-election....Going to the APC is meant to help him push aggressively to be able to contest for a second time without his boss breathing down his neck.”

The trending video interview can be watched below:

Read more on Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State:

Rivers: Senator Nwogu slams Fubara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as Governor Fubara faced mounting pressure, a former National Assembly member, Senator Olaka Nwogu, said that all agreements with Wike, intended to resolve the state’s political crisis “were flouted by the governor at one time or another."

Nwogu, who stated that he was part of a major meeting in 2025, Nwogu faulted the Rivers governor's integrity.

Source: Legit.ng