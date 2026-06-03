Three Osun lawmakers resign from APC amid political realignment

Reasons for resignation vary, with one citing a lack of internal democracy

Osun APC downplays the impact of resignations, emphasising political freedom

Three former members of the Osun State House of Assembly have resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC), marking another wave of political realignment within the party in the state.

The affected politicians are Lekan Oyediran, Aleem Bakare and Folorunso Oladoyin, who formally communicated their resignation through letters addressed to APC chairmen in their respective local government areas.

3 Former Osun Lawmakers Dump APC, Announce Next Move

Source: Twitter

Different reasons cited for exit

While Bakare cited what he described as a lack of internal democracy within the party, the other two former lawmakers did not disclose specific reasons for their decision in their resignation letters.

Oyediran represented Odo Otin State Constituency between 1999 and 2003, while Bakare served Ejigbo State Constituency from 2003 to 2007. Oladoyin represented Ife South between 2011 and 2019 and later served as Commissioner for Education under the administration of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Reacting to the development, spokesperson for the Senator Iyiola Omisore Campaign Organisation, Jamiu Olawumi, confirmed that the three politicians were politically aligned with Omisore but insisted their departure was not directed by him.

In his words,

“That does not mean Omisore is leaving the party… people who want to move on made their own decision after considering their political future.”

APC responds calmly

The Osun APC, through its spokesperson Kola Olabisi, said the party remained unfazed by the resignations, describing them as a normal exercise of political freedom.

He maintained that the party continues to remain focused despite individual defections, adding that internal movements do not affect its structure or stability.

Source: Legit.ng