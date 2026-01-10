Professor Farooq Kperogi has warned FCT Minister Nyesom Wike that his ongoing power tussle in Rivers State could hurt his yearslong political influence

Wike's clash with APC's Ajibola Basiru could jeopardise his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 reelection, Kperogi, a US-based scholar, warned

Renewed political tensions in oil-rich Rivers State exposed Wike's seeming conditional backing for the president

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Nigerian journalism professor and public affairs analyst, Professor Farooq Kperogi, has warned that Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), may be overplaying his hand.

Kperogi made the remark in response to the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, which has created a rift between Wike, a former two-term governor of Rivers State, and the incumbent, Siminalayi Fubara.

Rivers crisis: Kperogi flags Wike 'danger'

In his weekly column on Saturday, January 10, Prof. Kperogi added that Wike risks being sidelined by the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration and could fall out with the Nigerian leader. He cautioned that the FCT minister may face a stunning political setback.

The renowned public commentator wrote:

"He (Wike) is embroiled in a fresh, high-profile intra-establishment clash with APC national secretary Ajibola Basiru, who is from Osun State, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s real state of origin.

"I expect Tinubu to be next on the list. In fact, in fighting Basiru, Wike has inadvertently roped in Tinubu. “Don’t take our support for President Tinubu for granted,” he said to Basiru. “You have to be careful with your statements.”

"In other words, Wike is obliquely, nay explicitly, telling Tinubu that his support for a 2027 reelection is not guaranteed. It is conditional. It is contingent on reciprocity. If the president will not let him have Rivers State, he will stall the president’s reelection campaign within his sphere of influence."

Fubara: APC at odds with Rivers Assembly

Legit.ng reports that the political crisis in Rivers State escalated this week as the ruling APC clashed with the House of Assembly over impeachment proceedings targeting Governor Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, on allegations of gross misconduct and fund misappropriation.

Lawmakers reconvened early from their recess, originally set to end on January 26, to begin the removal process, adjourning to January 15, a move that has stirred significant controversy in the state’s political landscape.

Tinubu urged to sack Wike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Atiku Movement (TAM) vehemently condemned what it called the outrageous and delusional statements of Wike.

TAM tackled Wike, saying the minister claimed credit for roads and water projects "as if they were funded by his personal piggy bank."

