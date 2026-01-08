President Bola Tinubu has been urged to immediately remove Nyesom Wike as the Minister of the FCT, to ensure stability returns to Rivers state

A pro-democracy group, NADECO, made the call, while faulting the impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara, highlighting escalating tensions in Rivers State politics

The group also warned of potential instability in some parts of Northern Nigeria ahead of the 2027 elections, citing the activities of terrorists

The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) in the United States of America (USA) has called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately sack Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), saying it would be the first step to ending the lingering political crisis in the state.

NADECO also urged President Tinubu to declare a six-month state of emergency in some parts of Northern Nigeria that were affected by banditry and insurgency. The pro-democracy group warned the president that there would not be a credible election in areas where terrorists have control in the 2027 election.

President Bola Tinubu told to sack FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Why NADECO wanted Tinubu to sack Wike

Lloyd Ukwu, NADECO USA President and Chief Executive Officer, made the call while speaking in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, January 7. He alleged that the FCT minister's actions were central to the crisis in Rivers and that peace would be elusive until Wike is sanctioned.

Ukwu insisted that removing Wike as the FCT minister would show that the president did not support his overbearing influence in the political affairs of the state.

His statement reads in part:

“The main problem in Rivers State today, as far as this crisis is concerned, is the Minister of the FCT. Rivers people know where the problem lies. The President must call him to order. Wike is his employee.”

He further explained that the move to impeach the Rivers governor during the absence of the president in the country underscored the immediacy of decisive action. He warned that President Tinubu would be held responsible should the state crumble.

Assembly begins move to sack Fubara

The political climate in Rivers State shifted sharply on Thursday, January 8, 2026, as members of the state’s House of Assembly began impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu. The lawmakers accused both leaders of gross misconduct, citing breaches of constitutional duties and financial irregularities.

During plenary, which was presided over by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, the Majority Leader of the House, Major Jack, read out a notice of allegations against Governor Fubara. Jack stated that the charges were brought under Section 188 of the Nigerian Constitution.

This is coming amid the renewed tension between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the immediate past governor of Rivers, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike. Fubara and Wike have been throwing banters at each other since the Christmas holiday.

NADECO asks President Bola Tinubu to sack FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Facebook

Wike celebrates new Tinubu's appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike celebrated Kenneth Kobani's nomination to the NMDPRA board amidst mixed reactions.

President Tinubu's nominations aim to enhance governance in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, considering the Petroleum Industry Act.

Public commentary reveals divided opinions on Wike's influence and political manoeuvres within Nigerian governance.

Source: Legit.ng