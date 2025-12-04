President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent another list of ambassadorial nominees to the Nigerian Senate for approval, screening, and confirmation

Tinubu’s latest nominations were conveyed in a letter read on the floor of the Senate by Godswill Akpabio during plenary on Thursday, December 4, 2025

The Senate President, Akpabio, subsequently referred the list of ambassadorial nominees to the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated the immediate past sole administrator of Rivers state, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, as a non-career ambassador.

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu sent 32 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation, including 15 career and 17 non-career ambassadors.

The nominees featured high-profile figures such as Reno Omokri, Femi Fani-Kayode, and former governors and first ladies from various states.

The new ambassadors were slated for postings to strategic countries and international organisations, with Senate approval pending.

In the latest list, Tinubu also nominated former minister of interior and former chief of army staff, Ita Enang, the former senator, and Chioma Ohakim, former Imo State first lady, as non-career ambassadors.

As reported by TheCable, Senate President Godswill Akpabio made this known in a letter read during plenary on Thursday, December 4, 2025.

Tinubu’s latest nominations were absent from the earlier batch of ambassadorial nominees released by the presidency.

The Presidnet urged the Senators to give the nominees swift consideration to enable the government to fill critical diplomatic postings.

Akpabio subsequently referred the list to the Senate committee on foreign affairs, with a directive that the panel conclude its screening exercise and report back to the chamber within one week.

Fani-Kayode reacts to Tinubu's ambassadorial appointment

Recall that former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, sent a message to President Tinubu over ambassadorial nominees.

Fani-Kayode was reacting to being appointed as an ambassador by the Nigerian leader on November 29, 2025.

President Tinubu recently sent 32 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for their confirmation.

