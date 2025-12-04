2027 Election: Jubilation As Tinubu Announces New Appointment
- President Bola Tinubu has appointed Okey Ezenwa as the Anambra State Renewed Hope Ambassador to mobilise for the 2027 presidential election
- The APC chieftain was unveiled as one of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors for the 2027 Renewed Hope Agenda Re-election campaign and mobilisation in the 36 states and the FCT
- Ezenwo expressed gratitude to the president for the political appointment, adding that it is the most important one, while addressing journalists on Thursday, December 4
President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Okey Ezenwa as the Anambra State Renewed Hope Ambassador to mobilise for the 2027 presidential election.
Ezenwa, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra, was among the Renewed Hope Ambassadors for the 2027 Renewed Hope Agenda Re-election campaign and mobilisation in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The president inaugurated the team in Abuja on Monday, December 1.
Tinubu's new appointee addresses journalists
Addressing journalists in Awka, the Anambra state capital, on Thursday, December 4, Ezenwo expressed his appreciation to President Tinubu for finding him worthy for the position, adding that it is a very important political appointment.
Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo and chairman of the Progressive Governors' Forum, performed the inauguration of Ezenwa on behalf of President Tinubu. He charged the ambassadors to return to their states and work for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election. He added that their works start immediately.
Recall that President Tinubu recently appointed Uzodimma as the Renewed Hope Ambassador. According to a statement on Tuesday, November 25, by Bayo Onanuga, one of the presidential aides, Uzodimma, in his role, will double as the director-general (DG) for the party's outreach, engagement and mobilisation. The statement was obtained by Legit.ng.
Nnamdi Kanu or defection to APC? Abia governor breaks silence on actual reason for meeting with Tinubu
President Tinubu said he expects Governor Uzodimma and his colleagues to promote and disseminate the APC's "achievements and milestones" since 2023, thereby "reinforcing the message of Renewed Hope nationwide."
Furthermore, President Tinubu asked Uzodimma to ensure that Nigerians are aware of and understand the administration's achievements.
Profile of Hope Uzodimma
Uzodimma has served as the governor of Imo state since 2020. On January 14, 2020, the Supreme Court of Nigeria declared him the winner of the 2019 governorship poll in Imo state, nullifying the election of the then-incumbent governor Emeka Ihedioha.
Uzodimma began his political career during the Second Republic, joining the then-ruling National Party of Nigeria (NPN), where, in 1983, he became the Imo state youth leader.
In 1999, after the return to democracy, Uzodimma joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
On May 31, 2023, Uzodimma emerged as chairman of the PGF, the umbrella body of governors of the ruling APC, replacing Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the former governor of Kebbi state.
Sani reacts to Tinubu's appointment of Musa
Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's nomination of the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has been commended by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna.
The Kaduna governor made the commendation in a long epistle on Tuesday, December 2, stirring reactions from some Nigerians.
Tinubu's nomination of General Musa came just one month after he sacked him as the Chief of Defence Staff in a major security overhaul.
