President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the names of new ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the names and states of the nominees during plenary on Wednesday, November 26

This came amid the pressure that the federal government needs to have representatives in some key allied countries

Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Nigerian Senate, announced the development during plenary on Wednesday, November 26.

List of new ambassadors Tinubu appointed

The three names of the nominees are Kayode Are, who was from Ogun state and Aminu Dalhatu from Jigawa. The last person was Ayodele Oke, whose state was not mentioned.

Speaking on the list, the Senate president said, “The list contains three names for now; I am sure others will follow.”

There have been calls on the president to appoint ambassadors, and such calls have been intensified following United States President Donald Trump's redesignation of Nigeria as a country of particular concern.

The presidency recently hinted that Tinubu has forwarded the names of some nominees to the Department of State Services (DSS) for security scrutiny and that the ambassadors would soon be appointed.

Nigerians react as Tinubu appoints new ambassadors

However, some Nigerians have started reacting to the Senate president's announcement of the ambassadorial nominees. Below are some of their reactions:

OluObaOmo wrote:

"It's all politics, not financial. He's keeping hungry politicians on a carrot stick such that those who miss out on mass Ambassadorial appointments will not decamp to ADC. Hope springs eternal in Nigerian politicians."

Ikechi calls for a referendum:

"Nigeria's fundamental problem is that it is a false federal republic. The fed govt. has way too much power and control over the lives of citizens across every state, including the security apparatus of constituent states. We need a referendum to overhaul the constitution."

Oluwafemi Ajiboro questioned the list:

"Just three? After two years, we have just three vetted! That is serious, though, but we hope to know where they will be going anyway."

Kalechi Uche criticised Tinubu:

"Tinubu will not have full ambassadorial appointments until his 2nd tenure. He's using it as a bait for displaced defectors. He has promised to make all ambassadors. Very few will be accommodated, while the rest will regret defecting to the APC. By then, the deed has been done."

Samuel Victor said the list was not necessary at the moment:

"So this is the emergency move at a time when schools are shutting down, children are being kidnapped in mass numbers, and communities are under siege. Instead of rescuing a nation in crisis, we are busy sharing ambassadorial slots like party souvenirs. Nigeria is burning, and our leaders are acting like everything is normal. Na now day break?"

