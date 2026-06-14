The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, faulted the conviction of the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, for terrorism

Obi disclosed this in Washington, D.C., United States, while speaking to a group of Nigerians a few days ago, and a video of the event has since circulated widely online

Reacting, Ejimofor Opara, an ally of Governor Chukwuma Soludo, criticised Obi’s stance, saying the former Anambra governor must apologise to the Nigerian judiciary and Finland’s courts

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Awka, Anambra state - Ejimofor Opara, the special adviser on media to Anambra state Governor Chukwuma Soludo, on Sunday, June 14, criticised controversial comments made by Peter Obi regarding the trial, conviction and sentencing of Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement titled 'One Statement Too Many — Peter Obi Slaps Finland and Nigeria's Judiciary', which he shared on his Facebook page, Opara described the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) chieftain's remarks as "a major slap not only on the Nigerian judiciary but also on the judiciary of Finland, where Simon Ekpa, Nnamdi Kanu's protégé, was tried, convicted and is currently serving a six-year prison sentence for terrorism-related offences."

Anambra governor aide Ejimofor Opara criticises Peter Obi’s remarks on the trial and sentencing of Nnamdi Kanu, calling them an insult to the Nigerian and Finnish judiciaries. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Soludo's aide blasts Peter Obi

Opara specifically took issue with the presidential hopeful's recent assertion that there was no justification for Kanu's continued detention, describing the comment as "careless and self-serving."

Furthermore, the Anambra government spokesperson argued that Obi owed both the Nigerian judiciary and the Finnish courts a public apology over the remarks.

Opara wrote in a Facebook post, accompanied by Obi's viral video clip:

"Peter is a product of the Nigerian Judiciary. In 2006, the judiciary restored his mandate against all known odds. The same judiciary came to his rescue in 2007 after Andy Uba had skillfully maneuvered him out of the power game. If there is anyone who should have utmost respect for, and become an ambassador of, the Nigerian judiciary, that person should be Peter Gregory Obi.

"For context, Peter Obi’s careless and self-serving comments on the trial, conviction, and sentencing of Nnamdi Kanu are a major slap on not just the Nigerian judiciary, but more of an insult against the judiciary of Finland, where Simon Ekpa, Nnamdi Kanu’s protégé, was tried, found guilty, and is currently serving a six-year jail term for terrorism-related offenses."

He continued:

"For a man going into a major election, pandering to terrorists is not an advantage, especially when the judiciary has painstakingly committed itself to ensuring a just and open process. If Peter Obi were smart and clear-headed, he would have known that the judiciary permitted a live broadcast of the final proceedings of Nnamdi Kanu’s conviction and sentencing precisely to avert careless statements like the one Obi made from faraway Maryland, USA."

Opara added:

"Even if the judiciary pretends not to have seen Obi’s gaffe, history books will not forget that persons like Obi existed solely to destroy institutions and individuals who made them, just to advance a futile personal ambition. Peter owes both the Nigerian Judiciary and the courts in Finland an open apology."

Simon Ekpa and Nnamdi Kanu have been convicted in separate cases linked to Biafra-related separatist activities and terrorism charges. Photo credit: @ngoziora, @afrisagacity

Source: Twitter

Biafra: Ekpa, Nnamdi Kanu convicted

Legit.ng recalls that in September 2025, a court in Finland sentenced a controversial leader of a Nigerian secessionist movement to six years in prison after convicting him of terrorism-related offences.

Simon Ekpa, a Finnish citizen of Nigerian origin, "attempted to promote the independence of the purported Biafra region in south-eastern Nigeria by illegal means", according to court documents cited by the BBC.

He also equipped armed groups with weapons and explosives through his network of contacts, the Päijät-Häme District Court ruled, in a unanimous verdict handed down by a panel of three judges.

In November 2025, the Federal High Court Abuja sentenced Kanu to life in prison after convicting him on seven charges related to “terrorism” in a years-long trial.

In his ruling, the judge, James Omotosho, said prosecutors proved that Abia-born Kanu’s broadcasts and orders to his now-banned IPOB group incited deadly attacks on security forces and citizens in the southeast region.

Read more on Nnamdi Kanu:

Court refuses bid to stop pro-Kanu protest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal high court in Abuja rejected an attempt by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to stop a planned demonstration demanding the release of detained Kanu.

The inspector-general of police (IGP) had sought an ex parte order to restrain the event, arguing that it posed potential risks to public order. But Justice Umar declined to grant the police application.

Source: Legit.ng