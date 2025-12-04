The Nigerian Senate has screened three ambassadorial nominees put forward by President Bola Tinubu

The Nigerian Senate has completed the screening of three ambassadorial nominees forwarded to the upper chamber by President Bola Tinubu for confirmation.

The nominees are Kayode Are from Ogun State, Aminu Dalhatu from Jigawa State, and Ayodele Oke from Oyo State.

The nominees appeared before the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, which was chaired by Senator Sani Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Niger North.

The panel carried out the screening exercise, and its report is expected to be presented at plenary for consideration and possible confirmation in due course.

Allegations against Ayodele Oke addressed

Speaking during the session, Senator Bello disclosed that Ayodele Oke had addressed and cleared all allegations previously raised against him.

President Tinubu had earlier requested the confirmation of the three nominees in a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary last week.

Profile of Ayodele Oke

Ayodele Oke is an alumnus of Emory University in Atlanta. He is a former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and previously served as Nigeria’s ambassador to the Secretariat of the Commonwealth of Nations in London.

Aminu Dalhatu previously served as Nigeria’s ambassador to South Korea under the administration of the Late President Muhammadu Buhari.

Profile of Kayode Are

Kayode Are was the Director General of the State Security Service (SSS) from 1999 to 2007. He later served as National Security Adviser in 2010 and was an officer in the Directorate of Military Intelligence. He graduated with First Class honours in Psychology from the University of Ibadan in 1980.

The Senate is expected to receive the committee’s report at plenary, where lawmakers will consider and possibly confirm the nominees for ambassadorial appointments.

The nomination of ambassadors

President Bola Tinubu needed to nominate ambassadors to strengthen Nigeria’s diplomatic presence and advance the country’s foreign policy goals.

Ambassadors serve as official representatives, building ties with host nations, promoting trade, and safeguarding national interests abroad.

Their appointments are crucial for maintaining Nigeria’s influence in international organisations and ensuring effective communication on global issues such as security, economy, and migration.

By nominating experienced figures like Kayode Are, Aminu Dalhatu, and Ayodele Oke, Tinubu aimed to project competence and continuity in Nigeria’s foreign relations, while also addressing strategic partnerships that support national development and international cooperation.

