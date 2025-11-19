President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly received a fresh list of ambassador-designates after clearance

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received the Department of State Services (DSS)-cleared list of ambassador-designates.

Tinubu is reportedly weighing when to transmit the list to the Nigerian Senate.

As reported by The Punch, multiple Presidency sources confirmed this development on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

Top officials said all security and background checks on nominees had been completed, awaiting only Tinubu’s nod before being transmitted to the red chamber for screening.

A senior official who spoke on condition of anonymity said:

“The list is ready. It’s ready. It is now with the President, and it’s up to him.”

“All those security checks they are done with. But he has not mentioned when he wants to send it to the Senate."

Another source said Tinubu will announce envoys to “major partner countries” first, while others will follow later.

“He cannot announce all the ambassadors at once.

“It is only those we intend to send to our key partner countries that will be announced, because the main reason why this thing has been delayed is money. A humongous amount is involved in getting these ambassadors settled. So, we will send out those few ambassadors first and then others later.”

Although it has not been immediately confirmed the countries involved, but checks revealed that Nigeria’s key partners are the countries with the deepest trade, security, and political ties.

Tinubu moves to appoint new ambassadors.

Recall that President Tinubu is reportedly making moves to appoint ambassadors to Nigeria’s foreign missions worldwide.

This move is coming amid tension with the US government led by President Donald Trump over alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria.

Multiple Presidency officials who are familiar with the development shared more details about Tinubu's move.

