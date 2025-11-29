President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent 32 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation, including 15 career and 17 non-career ambassadors

The nominees featured high-profile figures such as Reno Omokri, Femi Fani-Kayode, and former governors and first ladies from various states

The new ambassadors were slated for postings to strategic countries and international organisations, with Senate approval pending

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent the names of 32 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

This is coming days after forwarding the first batch of three names.

Bola Tinubu names 32 new ambassadors to strengthen Nigeria’s foreign relations. Photo credit: Kola Sulaiman

Source: UGC

In two letters addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Tinubu requested the expeditious confirmation of 15 career ambassadors and 17 non-career ambassadors.

The President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed that the nominees include four women among the career ambassadors and six women among the non-career ambassadors.

High-profile non-career nominees

Among the non-career ambassadorial nominees are Barrister Ogbonnaya Kalu from Abia, former presidential aide Reno Omokri from Delta, former INEC chairman Mahmud Yakubu, former Ekiti first lady Erelu Angela Adebayo, and former Enugu governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Other notable figures include Tasiu Musa Maigari, former speaker of the Katsina House of Assembly; Yakubu N. Gambo, former Plateau State Commissioner and ex-deputy executive secretary of UBEC; Professor Nora Ladi Daduut, ex-senator from Plateau; Otunba Femi Pedro, former Lagos State deputy governor; and Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, former aviation minister from Osun state.

Also on the list are Barrister Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu (Anambra), former Oyo First Lady Fatima Florence Ajimobi, former Lagos Commissioner Lola Akande, former Adamawa Senator Grace Bent, ex-Abia Governor Victor Okezie Ikpeazu, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo), and former ambassador to the Holy See, Paul Oga Adikwu (Benue).

Career ambassador and high commissioner-designate named

The career ambassador nominees include Enebechi Monica Okwuchukwu (Abia), Yakubu Nyaku Danladi (Taraba), Miamuna Ibrahim Besto (Adamawa), Musa Musa Abubakar (Kebbi), Syndoph Paebi Endoni (Bayelsa), Chima Geoffrey Lioma David (Ebonyi), and Mopelola Adeola-Ibrahim (Ogun).

Other career nominees are Abimbola Samuel Reuben (Ondo), Yvonne Ehinosen Odumah (Edo), Hamza Mohammed Salau (Niger), Ambassador Shehu Barde (Katsina), Ambassador Ahmed Mohammed Monguno (Borno), Ambassador Muhammad Saidu Dahiru (Kaduna), Ambassador Olatunji Ahmed Sulu Gambari (Kawara), and Ambassador Wahab Adekola Akande (Osun).

Diplomatic postings and future announcements

Tinubu reveals 32 ambassadorial nominees as Nigeria boosts global diplomacy. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

The new ambassadors are expected to be posted to countries with which Nigeria maintains strategic relations, including China, India, South Korea, Canada, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, South Africa, Kenya, and to Permanent Missions such as the United Nations, UNESCO, and the African Union. All postings will be confirmed following Senate approval.

Onanuga added via X,

“President Tinubu confirmed that more nominees for ambassadorial positions will be announced soon. The administration remains committed to strengthening Nigeria’s global diplomacy and strategic partnerships.”

Previous ambassadorial nominations

Last week, the President forwarded three nominees for screening and confirmation: Ambassador Ayodele Oke (Oyo), Ambassador Amin Mohammed Dalhatu (Jigawa), and Retired Colonel Lateef Kayode Are (Ogun). All three are under consideration for postings to the UK, USA, or France after confirmation.

Tinubu approves establishment of new Court of Appeal

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun announced that the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has approved the establishment of the Court of Appeal in the state.

The governor announced the development in a social media post on Monday, September 15, adding that the appellate court will be established in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Source: Legit.ng