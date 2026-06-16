The Federal Government has gotten tough with over 600 suspected terrorists facing terrorism-related charges in different courts in Abuja

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), announced that another phase of mass trials for terrorist suspects has commenced

Fagbemi leads the prosecution team while the Director-General of the Legal Aid Council, Aliyu Abubakar, heads the defence team

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has begun another phase of mass trials for hundreds of suspects facing terrorism-related charges.

The latest proceedings come barely two months after about 500 suspected terrorists were tried between April 7 and April 10 in Abuja.

Federal government announces commencement of trial of over 600 terrorism suspects. Photo credit: Lateef Fagbemi

Source: Twitter

The prosecution is being led by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

The Director-General of the Legal Aid Council, Aliyu Abubakar, heads the defence team against the hundreds of suspected terrorists in court.

Fagbemi declared that the administration would not treat terrorism with levity.

AS reported by The Punch, the trials are taking place simultaneously in several courtrooms on Monday, June 15, 2026, in Abuja.

Justices Binta Nyako, Emeka Nwite, Musa Liman, James Omotosho, Obiora Egwuatu, and Ekerete Akpan are some of the judges handling the cases.

It was gathered that the trials are expected to last one week.

No fewer than 58 suspected terrorists were listed for trial before Justice Emeka Nwite on Monday.

According to Fagbemi, the proceedings demonstrated the Federal Government’s commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring the security of Nigerians.

The minister disclosed that the current exercise marked the fourth phase of terrorism trials under the administration.

Fagbemi said more than 600 suspects would be tried during the current phase.

He stated this while speaking with journalists at the commencement of the trials.

“The message is clear, direct, and straightforward. It is that the present administration is not taking the issue of terrorism with levity. And that is why you see ongoing trials.”

The AGF said terrorism in whatever form or shape will not be tolerated under Tinubu’s administration.

“We will fight with every inch of our blood to ensure that we make Nigeria a safe haven for everybody.”

Attorney-General leads prosecution of over 600 suspected terrorists in Abuja. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

Police arrest pregnant woman cooking for kidnappers

Recall that Hauwa Shafiu, a pregnant woman, was arrested for aiding and cooking for a kidnapping gang near Abuja.

FCT Police successfully neutralised bandits and rescued victims during the operation on June 11, 2026.

Shafiu gave birth post-arrest; both mother and child are receiving medical care at the police clinic.

Bandits kill 3, set houses ablaze in Niger

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that armed bandits attacked Pissa village in Niger State, resulting in three deaths and destroying homes across the community.

The military engaged the bandits during the Saturday morning assault, but details remain unclear.

The state police confirmed the terrorist activity while urging community vigilance and safety measures.

Source: Legit.ng