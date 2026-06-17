Breaking: Court Slams Fresh Fine on ADC, Aregbesola, Give Reason
Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja has slammed a ₦500,000 fine on the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) and its national secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, over an application they filed to seek the withdrawal of the judge in a suit.
In a separate motion, the ADC and Aregbesola are asking the judge to recuse himself from a suit filed by a factional leader of the party, Nafiu-Bala Gombe, alleging that Justice Lifu was being biased in the matter.
While delivering his judgment on Tuesday, June 16, the judge held that the motion did not have any merit and lacked credible evidence, adding that it was filed to frustrate the order of the Supreme Court that the hearing of the case should be accelerated.
According to the judge, the reasons the ADC and Aregbesola presented in their affidavits were extraneous. He explained that the court had painstakingly considered all three processes of the parties and with their affidavit evidence, there is no iota of bias in the claim.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng