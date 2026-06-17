Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja has slammed a ₦500,000 fine on the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) and its national secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, over an application they filed to seek the withdrawal of the judge in a suit.

In a separate motion, the ADC and Aregbesola are asking the judge to recuse himself from a suit filed by a factional leader of the party, Nafiu-Bala Gombe, alleging that Justice Lifu was being biased in the matter.

Court fines ADC and Rauf Aregbesola Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

While delivering his judgment on Tuesday, June 16, the judge held that the motion did not have any merit and lacked credible evidence, adding that it was filed to frustrate the order of the Supreme Court that the hearing of the case should be accelerated.

According to the judge, the reasons the ADC and Aregbesola presented in their affidavits were extraneous. He explained that the court had painstakingly considered all three processes of the parties and with their affidavit evidence, there is no iota of bias in the claim.

Source: Legit.ng