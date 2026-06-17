President Donald Trump has said the US-Iran memorandum is not final and remains subject to further review

The US president warned that military action could resume if Iran fails to meet agreement expectations

Trump also threatened fresh strikes despite reported ceasefire efforts between Washington and Tehran parties

United States President Donald Trump has said the reported memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the US and Iran is not a final agreement.

He warned that military action could resume if he is not satisfied with the terms.

US-Iran peace hopes shaken as Trump calls agreement a memorandum, not final deal. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Trump made the remarks in a video posted on X on Wednesday, June 17, by ABC News (@ABC), where he explained that the deal announced earlier this week remains subject to review.

Trump questions status of Iran agreement

His comments come days after reports that the US and Iran had reached an understanding aimed at extending a ceasefire, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and easing tensions after months of conflict.

However, Trump said the document was only a memorandum and not a completed deal.

“No, it's not final. It is a memorandum of understanding,” Trump said.

He added that the outcome would depend on whether he approves the terms and whether Iran follows through with its commitments.

US president issues fresh warning

The US president warned that the situation could return to conflict if the agreement does not meet his expectations.

“If I don't like it, we'd go right back to shooting at them, dropping bombs on their head,” Trump said.

He also said the US could restart attacks if Iran “misbehaves.”

Trump issues strong warning after Iran deal report, says outcome depends on behaviour. Photo: Gety

Source: Getty Images

As he put it:

“If I don't like it, if they don't behave, we'd go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head,” he said.

Trump said Iran’s past actions over “47 years” were the reason the US would keep pressure on the country.

Watch Trump speak below:

US-Iran peace deal: Key points explained

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire deal aimed at ending over 100 days of conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz after rising regional tensions.

The agreement includes lifting sanctions on oil sales, releasing $24bn in frozen Iranian assets, removing naval restrictions, and plans for nuclear talks after both sides meet key obligations.

The Memorandum of Understanding is expected to be signed on June 19, while discussions on Iran’s missiles and regional allies have been removed from the agenda.

Europe moves on Iran sanctions relief talks

Legit.ng previously reported that the UK, France, Germany and Italy said they may ease sanctions on Iran if Tehran takes concrete steps to address concerns over its nuclear programme following the US-Iran peace agreement.

The four countries tied possible sanctions relief to strict nuclear compliance. They noted that Iran must not develop nuclear weapons while calling for cooperation with the US and the IAEA.

They added that implementation and verification of commitments will determine progress, as diplomatic efforts continue to focus on preventing nuclear proliferation and sustaining regional stability.

Source: Legit.ng