The United States of America (USA)government have reportedly deported a member of the Iranian football team

The Persian Lions recorded a 2-2 draw against New Zealand at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 16

Iran will take on Belgium in their second World Cup match on Sunday, 21 as they currently sit in second position

The United States has reportedly deported a key Iranian player ahead of the national team's crucial Group G clash against Belgium at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Persian Lions earned a hard-fought 2-2 draw against New Zealand in their opening match at SoFi Stadium on Tuesday, June 16.

The All Whites took an early lead in the seventh minute through Elijah Just, before Ramin Rezaeian restored parity for Iran in the 32nd minute.

The US government deports Iran defender Mohammad Mohebi after gun jubilation against New Zealand. Photo by: Shaun Clark/ISI Photos/ISI Photos.

Source: Getty Images

Just, who plays for Nottingham Forest, grabbed his second goal of the match in the 55th minute to put New Zealand back in front.

However, Mohammad Mohebi, the Esteghlal defender, struck in the 64th minute to secure a valuable point for Iran in their tournament opener.

US sanctions Mohebi

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has reportedly deported Mohammad Mohebi ahead of their crucial match against Belgium.

According to UK Mirror, the DHS took action following his now-infamous goal celebration during Iran’s dramatic 2-2 draw against New Zealand

The decision sent shockwaves throughout the tournament and immediately became one of the most talked-about stories of the competition.

Mohebi appeared to make a gun gesture celebration, sparking immediate backlash across social media and drawing fierce criticism from fans.

The 27-year-old has reacted after allegedly imitating shooting a gun with his hands after scoring an equaliser.

He insisted that the celebration came to his mind while thanking the Iranian fans for their support. Mohebi said:

"First, I wanted to say thank you to all the Iranian fans that came to watch in Los Angeles. They made a great atmosphere in the game," Mohebi said.

"The celebration was just coming in the mind, in the moment. I do it like this [gestures with his hands] and I wanted to do it like this for all the fans. It's just a celebration you know, and that's it," per GOAL.

Mohammad Mohebi celebrates his goal with Mehdi Ghayedi during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Iran and New Zealand at Los Angeles Stadium. Photo by: Shaun Clark/ISI Photos/ISI Photos.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Ramin Rezaeian said the players are at the World Cup to play football and not to answer political questions.

“It’s something political (his goal celebration). I don’t want to talk about that.

"We are here to answer football questions. If there is a problem between us (the Iranian people), it is between us.”

The Iranian national team has alleged that it was forced to leave the United States immediately after its 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against New Zealand.

FIFA bans Russia from 2026 World Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that the only country that is banned from the World Cup in 2026 is Russia, as the country was suspended for their invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Since the suspension, they cannot take part in competitive football but have played friendlies.

Source: Legit.ng